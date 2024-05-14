World Hypertension Day 2024: Know the date, origin, theme, importance and more | When is the news?





Date and history of World Hypertension Day 2024: Observed every year on the following day May 17th, world hypertension day The aim is to raise awareness of high blood pressure and promote prevention. detectionand the control of hypertension, which is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease and premature death worldwide. It occurs when the blood pressure against the artery walls exceeds the normal range, causing high blood pressure. Improper lifestyle choices, unhealthy diet, and lack of physical activity are among the main causes of high blood pressure. This common but often asymptomatic condition affects millions of people around the world, and a surprising number of affected individuals remain unaware of their symptoms. If high blood pressure is left untreated, it can significantly increase your risk of heart disease and stroke. By commemorating this day, the international community strives to fill and encourage this knowledge gap. proactive countermeasures High blood pressure. Here's everything you need to know about the day. World Hypertension Day 2024: Date and Theme In 2024, World Hypertension Day will be celebrated on the following days: Friday, May 17thThe theme is Accurately measure and manage your blood pressure to live longerfocused on: Combating low awareness of hypertension around the world, especially in low- to middle-income communities

Promotion of accurate blood pressure measurement methods

Informing the public about the importance of hypertension and its serious complications

Providing information on the prevention, detection, and management of hypertension The World Hypertension League (WHL) sets a specific theme for each year's World Hypertension Day, focusing on educating the public about hypertension, its causes, prevention, and effective ways to manage blood pressure. We encourage our members and partners to participate in World Hypertension Day and make a bigger impact on health through blood pressure screenings, calls to action, community events, media releases and awareness campaigns around the world. World Hypertension Day 2024: Origin and Significance World Hypertension Day was established by the World Hypertension League (WHL) to raise awareness about hypertension. The first World Hypertension Day was observed by WHL on May 14, 2005. Since 2006, May 17th of each year has been observed as World Hypertension Day. Hypertension affects more than 1 billion people worldwide and is the leading cause of death, killing approximately 7.5 million people each year. The importance behind this day is to raise people's awareness as many people are unaware of the symptoms of high blood pressure or the symptoms of high blood pressure. Precautions you can take. World Hypertension Day aims to raise awareness about the prevalence of hypertension, its symptoms, and the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle to combat hypertension. Early diagnosis of high blood pressure can save many lives.

