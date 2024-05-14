Health
STD infection rates rise across the Bay Area
tampa – Prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases florida Increased by 42% in the last 10 years hillsborough county Data from the Florida Department of Health reports some of the highest numbers.
data shows Hillsborough County reported 932 bacterial STD cases per 100,000 residents in 2022. This is the latest data available. Meanwhile, Florida recorded 762 cases per 100,000 people. Both of these rates were above pre-pandemic levels.
“All sexually transmitted diseases are prevalent all the time,” said Nicole White, a nurse at the EPIC Sexual Health Center. “However, syphilis is on the rise.”
CDC data According to the study, half of the chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases reported in 2022 were in adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 24. Additionally, men who have sex with men are “disproportionately affected by sexually transmitted infections,” according to the CDC.
EPIC Sexual Health Center We offer STD testing at locations in Tampa and St. Petersburg.
“We make sure people in our community feel safe coming to our clinic and care is affordable and accessible to everyone,” White said. “In particular, we cater to those in the LGBTQ community and know that there is a safe space for them to come and discuss their needs.”
In addition to Hillsborough County, Pinellas and Polk counties are reporting the highest STD infection rates, according to the latest state data.
“I think the most important reason is the reduction in condom use,” White said.
Other factors behind this number could be online dating platforms and advanced STD testing.
“I don't think the community understands what can happen if you don't get treatment,” White said.
For example, if a pregnant mother becomes infected with syphilis, it can be transmitted to the fetus. According to state dataFlorida saw a 47% increase in congenital syphilis cases from 2021 to 2022.
White recommends regular check-ups because early diagnosis can lead to effective treatment.
“I want kids to understand that their health is important,” White said. “Even if you don’t have any symptoms and think you’re okay, there could be something sleeping in there.”
Testing for STDs is often done with a blood test or urine sample. Antibiotics can be used as treatment.
EPIC's Sexual Health Center is part of Empath Partners in Care, a member of Empath Health.
