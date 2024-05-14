Why India's new dietary guidelines recommend avoiding protein supplements





ICMR urges you to avoid protein supplements to gain weight. (representative) New Delhi: ICMR-NIN's new dietary guidelines also recommend against taking protein supplements, but protein supplements with added sugars and additives can harm kidneys and bones and are not necessary for healthy people. , experts said on Tuesday. The Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) last week released 17 dietary guidelines to prevent nutritional deficiencies and address the increased risk of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease in India. The new guidelines include evidence-based food and lifestyle recommendations and call out the need for protein supplements. It points out that a healthy and appropriate diet is sufficient to meet everyone's protein needs. According to the new guidelines, the recommended amount of protein is 0.83 g/kg/day and the estimated average intake is 0.66 g/kg/day. “As knowledge and information about micronutrients and their importance in a balanced diet increases, people have turned to protein powders, protein supplements, among other artificial nutritional supplements,” says MGM Healthcare. Dr. N. Vijayshree, principal and chief nutritionist, told IANS. “These protein powders are typically made using eggs, milk, whey, or plant sources such as soy, peas, rice, and sometimes by mixing these sources. “These supplements, loaded with added sugars and additives, defeat the purpose of eating a balanced diet and can cause serious or even worse damage to kidney and bone health,” the doctor added. Vani Krishna, chief nutritionist at Manipal Hospital Varthur, told IANS that protein intake can be achieved by adding pulses, legumes, nuts, seeds, eggs, chicken, fish, etc. to a balanced diet for all age groups. he said. “Before administering any kind of protein powder/supplement, an individual's protein intake must be assessed and checked by a qualified clinical nutritionist. To get good quality protein, eat cereals and legumes. When combined in a 3:1 ratio, it helps meet the intake of amino acids required by the body,” Bani said. Dr. Vijayshree also talks about doing physical activity to utilize the protein you consume and avoid muscle loss, and about consuming the right amount of carbohydrates and fats to utilize the protein you consume effectively. I gave advice. “A balanced diet must meet the needs of the 20 essential amino acids that the body needs to function. To get some of these amino acids, which the body cannot synthesize, eat carbohydrates, fats, It's important to eat a variety of food groups, including protein. “Protein supplements are not recommended for normal, healthy people. Hospitalized patients with serious illness may require protein supplements, but they should be recommended and monitored by a clinical expert.” Dr.Vijayshree said. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

