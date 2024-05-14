How does exercise instantly activate your brain?

Share on Pinterest Exercise seems to activate the brain and prevent cognitive decline, but why? Image credit: NICK VEASEY/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images When muscles are active, exercise can stimulate molecules that activate the brain, a new study has found.

By innervating a muscle tissue model, the researchers discovered that the same nerves that signal muscles to move can also send neurotrophic factors, a type of biomolecule, to the brain.

There is also evidence to suggest that exercise can reverse or slow age-related cognitive decline, but experts say future research will be needed to see how physical activity affects this. states that it is necessary to consider time and individual differences. Recent studies have shown that exercise plays a role in brain health by inducing molecules involved in cognitive function released from muscles. This research Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciencesit has been shown that when the nerves that stimulate muscles are activated, physiologically active molecules and nanoparticles that enhance brain function are secreted and signals are sent to the brain as well. The findings demonstrate the importance of maintaining musculoskeletal health, not only for cardiovascular health and mobility, but also to prevent neurodegeneration. Dr. Gong Hyun Joonsaid Robert W. Schaefer, a professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and corresponding author of the study. Today's medical news. He explained: “Maintaining innervation is important for muscles to produce biological factors that are beneficial to the brain. Regular muscle contractions allow muscles to not only secrete these beneficial factors, but also to It also helps maintain the innervation necessary to keep signals flowing to the muscles. This signaling is essential for controlling the release of neurotrophic factors to the brain.” The study involved stimulating muscles with glutamate to see how nerve function responded. Using models of innervated and non-innervated muscle tissue, the researchers found that innervated tissue sent more signals to the brain. Some neuron function in muscles can decline with age and injury, so researchers were interested in discovering how this loss affects brain health. Ta.

In this study, the researchers did not observe people exercising. Rather, they focused on muscle models. This means it is impossible to draw any immediate conclusions about specific forms of exercise and how they interact with brain health. Kong said previous research into exercise and brain health has found a direct correlation between hippocampal size and regular physical activity. However, in this new study, researchers looked at the function of the nervous and musculoskeletal systems to further understand the interaction between the brain and the body. “Our study does not demonstrate how exercise directly improves cognitive function,” Conn cautioned. “Several studies have already demonstrated that regular exercise can improve cognitive function in adults. In these studies, participants were asked to exercise regularly and the size of their hippocampus We monitored the changes in “Studies show that people who regularly engage in aerobic exercise tend to have larger hippocampi and perform better on spatial memory tests. We focused on the neurons connected to muscles. how it affects one of the crosstalk routes between muscles and the brain.” – Dr. Gong Hyun Joong Ryan Glatt, CPT, NBC-HWC“It's important to remember that the brain health coach and FitBrain program director at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, Calif., who was not involved in the study,” said. MNT It will certainly take time to fully understand the effects of exercise on the brain, and future studies using human participants will need to take that into account. “The length of time needed to observe the effects of exercise on cognitive function depends on individual differences in type of exercise, intensity, frequency, age, baseline cognitive function, and health status,” Glatt said. “Studies typically show observable effects over a range of weeks to months. It will be important for future studies to consider these variables to accurately assess time frames.” he stated.

There are several notable benefits of regular exercise for brain health.For example, boxing is used to help people parkinson's disease. Glatt acknowledged that certain exercises may be more effective than others for enhancing brain health, especially activities that require cognitive function. “Aerobic exercise such as running, swimming and cycling is widely known to improve cardiovascular health and positively impact brain function,” he says. “However, activities that combine physical and cognitive demands, such as dance and team sports, may offer additional benefits due to their requirements for coordination, rhythm, and executive function,” he added.