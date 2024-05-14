Time magazine on Monday celebrated the 100 most influential people leading health change at a special dinner.first TIME100 Health List We spotlight the doctors, scientists, business leaders, advocates, and more who are on the front lines of big changes in our industry.

rear Panel discussion on women's health prioritiesthree TIME100 Health winners toast to survival or, severe gangrenous disease of the mouth and face. Medical organizations are advocating pioneering research and treatments related to the novel coronavirus. Hospitals are under attack in conflict zones.

Surviving Noma

Fidel StrubA survivor, Norma has led awareness campaigns about the disease, which primarily affects malnourished young children living in extreme poverty. In 2023, WHO will Certified Norma As a neglected tropical disease, early detection is essential for effective treatment. Norma can be deadly and severely disfigure the victim. It usually begins as an inflammation of the gums and, if left untreated, destroys facial tissues and bones.

Stab thanked the doctors who saved her life and talked about turning to advocacy to feel empowered. He mentioned the 27 surgeries he underwent to reconstruct his face. “When Dr. Zara first saw me, I was just skin and bones. There was little hope for him, and yet he literally fought to save my life.” Strub said. “It took me three years of speech therapy just to learn how to blow out candles.”

A pioneer in responding to the new coronavirus

Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, gave a shoutout to the more than a dozen TIME100 Health honorees who have helped shape the world's response to the pandemic. “Somehow over the course of the pandemic, I transitioned from being a cardiologist to being a virologist,” he said. “That was not my intention at all.”

Topol said Monday's event was the first time he had met many of the people working on coronavirus solutions in person, although some have become close friends. Among those he acknowledged were researchers who have been closely tracking Long Covid. Akiko Iwasakiprofessor of immunobiology at Yale University School of Medicine, and Jiyad Al Alia clinical epidemiologist at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Hospital under attack

Alaa MurabitDirector of Global Policy, Advocacy, and Public Affairs at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, she says she began her medical career in conflict zones and has learned from front-line health workers in Gaza, Ukraine, Yemen, and Sudan. He talked about how inspired he is.

In his toast, Mr Mouravit said that over the past year, medical facilities have increasingly been caught up in political violence. “Hospitals are supposed to be places of healing and hope, but I always say that hospitals are more spiritual to me than any mosque, church, or synagogue, because you hear more prayers in a hospital. You get overloaded and in the worst case you get attacked,” she said. “It will come as no surprise to many that in moments of crisis and insecurity, women and children are the most vulnerable. Violence exacerbates infectious diseases, causes malnutrition and maternal and child deaths. It makes it worse.”

Mr Murabit spoke specifically about Gaza. More than 35,000 people have been killed in the Israeli attack, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. She noted that most of those killed were believed to be women and children.

Murabit also paid tribute to female health workers, noting that women make up more than two-thirds of the health workforce. “They are on the front lines providing care even in the worst of circumstances,” she says. “We've talked about everything from hyperemesis to menopause to COVID-19. You can imagine how bad things can get when you have bombs and bullets over your head.”

