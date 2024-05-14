Health
Wegovy patients maintain weight loss for 4 years: Novo Nordisk study
A box of Wegoby manufactured by Novo Nordisk is seen at a pharmacy in London, UK on March 8, 2024.
Holly Adams | Reuters
patients taking novo nordisk's obesity drug Wegoby maintained an average of 10% weight loss for up to four years, according to a report. new analysis Published on Tuesday from longest clinical trial About the treatment to date.
The highly popular drug also lowered the risk of heart disease, regardless of a patient's weight, a second analysis of the same trial found. Both analyzes european obesity conference This week in Venice, Italy.
The findings highlight Wegovy's long-term effects and add to the growing body of evidence showing a wide range of health benefits from weekly injections. This could strengthen Novo Nordisk's case against insurance companies and governments to cover its expensive but effective treatment.
There is limited insurance coverage for Wegovy, which is part of a drug class called GLP-1. These obesity and diabetes treatments have soared in popularity over the past year, and work by mimicking hormones produced in the intestines to suppress a person's appetite. At Novo Nordisk, Eli Lillyhas its own weight loss drug and has been able to produce enough supply to meet the insatiable demand for the treatment.
The two analyzes are based on data Published in November from Novo Nordisk's SELECT trial. The results of this trial showed that Wegovy reduced the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other serious cardiovascular complications by 20% in people who are obese or overweight and have cardiovascular disease. it was done.
US Food and Drug Administration approved We will hold Wegovy in March for that purpose.
The SELECT trial tested Wegovy's cardiovascular benefits, involving more than 17,000 patients from more than 40 countries.
Because this study was not an obesity study, participants were not required to track their diet or exercise. Patients in the trial lost, on average, about 10% of their total body weight after taking Wegovy for 65 weeks, according to an initial analysis published in the journal Nature.
Patients continued to take the drug weekly for three years and four months, with weight loss lasting up to four years. Other studies have shown that many people regain weight when they stop the drug.
The second analysis showed that patients in the trial received Wegovy's heart benefits regardless of how much they weighed when they started taking the drug or how much weight they lost with the drug. it was done.
For example, compared to a placebo, the reduced risk of serious cardiovascular events in people taking Wegovy was lower for those who lost 5% or more of their body weight, for those who lost less than that, or for those who gained weight. The same was true between.
This finding suggests that Wegovy can help improve patients' heart health through methods other than weight loss, the study authors concluded.
Notably, the weight loss in this trial was less than the average 15% weight loss observed in previous studies of Wegovy's effects on obesity.
However, researchers in the first analysis noted that the previous study was specifically designed for weight loss and included structured lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise. The population the study followed also differed from the SELECT trial.
Safety results from the two analyzes were consistent with previous data from the SELECT trial. In Wegovy, more people withdrew from the trial because of side effects than those who received a placebo.
Patients also experienced side effects consistent with other GLP-1 drugs, including nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and constipation.
