Anger can damage heart and blood vessel health





At a glance Researchers have found that brief bouts of anger can impair the ability of blood vessels to expand and contract, impacting heart health.

Future research will be needed to better understand the long-term effects that anger and other negative emotions have on the body. Several studies have found a link between negative emotions and cardiovascular problems. Although the underlying mechanism is unknown, impaired vascular function may contribute. The lining of blood vessels, called the endothelium, is known to help control vasodilation. Previous studies have suggested that endothelial cell underactivity may be an early step leading to atherosclerosis and other heart-related diseases. A research team led by Dr. Daichi Shinbo of Columbia University set out to learn more about the potential link between negative emotions and vascular function. They enrolled 280 adults ages 18 and older in the New York City area. The average age of the participants was 26 years, and approximately 40% were white, 29% were Hispanic/Latino, 19% were Asian, and 14% were black. All were considered to be in good health, with no reports of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, or other serious conditions. None reported taking any medications or nutritional supplements. Participants were randomly assigned to one of four groups: angry, anxious, sad, or emotionally neutral. Participants in the anger or anxiety group were asked to recall a personal memory that evoked the assigned emotion and talk about it for 8 minutes. Participants in the sadness group read aloud for eight minutes a series of sentences designed to evoke sadness. A fourth group of participants then counted to 100 repeatedly over the same amount of time, thereby controlling for the potential influence of speaking. The researchers collected several measurements before and after emotion-related tasks. These include blood pressure, heart rate, and blood tests. Changes in vasodilation were detected using a special probe attached to the participants' index finger. The researchers also tested for evidence of cell damage and reduced ability of blood vessels to repair. Measurements were taken at baseline and after 3, 40, 70, and 100 minutes of the task. The results were reported as follows. American Heart Association Journal May 7, 2024. Participants in the anger group had a significant impairment in vasodilation compared to the neutral group. This impairment persisted for up to 40 minutes after the anger task ended. Vascular function may also have been impaired in the anxious group, but the effect was not large enough to prove it was not due to chance. Vascular function in the sadness group was not significantly affected. The researchers found no significant evidence of cell damage or repair problems in any group. Researchers propose that repeated negative emotions, such as anger, can have a cumulative effect on cardiovascular health. Continuing anger can cause permanent damage over time and increase your risk of cardiovascular disease. “Based on observational studies, we have long suspected that anger has negative effects on the heart,” says Laurie Friedman Donze, Ph.D., a psychologist and program director at the NIH. “This study in healthy adults helps fill a real-world knowledge gap and shows how this happens.” “We found that evoking a state of anger causes vascular dysfunction, but we still don't know what causes these changes,” Professor Simbo said. “Investigating the underlying relationship between anger and vascular dysfunction may help identify effective targets of intervention for people at high risk for cardiovascular events.”

Funding: NIH's National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI).

