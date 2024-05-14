Study finds these exercises may be used to treat depression

New analysis of more than 200 studies suggests exercise is just as effective as treatment depression.

This research BMJwalking, jogging, yoga, strength training It is most effective in reducing depressive symptoms, especially when training is more intense.

Approximately 18 million adults in the United States report having ever been diagnosed with depression. Medication and psychotherapy may be effective for people with depression, but not everyone seeks or has access to these options. Clinical guidelines in the United States and other countries recommend exercise as a complement to these treatments, but the authors noted that these recommendations lack consistency and clarity. .

The researchers concluded that their findings could help provide a framework for future guidelines.

“We found that exercise led to reductions in depression at levels comparable to gold standard treatments such as: cognitive behavioral therapy,” Dr. Michael Noetelsaid the study's lead author, a senior lecturer in psychology at the University of Queensland in Australia. health. “I'm sure there's a cause-and-effect relationship here.”

Glyn Kirk/Getty Images



Researchers analyzed data from 218 studies with more than 14,000 participants that examined the relationship between depression and exercise. The types of exercise studied included walking, jogging, yoga, strength training, tai chiQigong.

The research team found that all the exercises were “well tolerated” and effective either alone or in combination with treatments or medications. However, walking, jogging, yoga, and strength training were most effective, and running and interval training were the most effective.

The researchers found that while strength training seemed to have more of an effect on women, yoga and Qi Gong had more pronounced effects on men.

Noetel believes these differences may be due to the novelty of the exercises for certain groups. “A big part of treating depression is breaking the unhelpful cycles that keep us stuck,” he said. “Doing something completely different may give us confidence that we can break these cycles.”

Researchers also found that more intense exercise had a greater impact on mood, regardless of the length of the exercise. However, improvements were also seen with low-intensity exercise.

The authors noted limitations to the study, including the small number of participants in the papers analyzed and the risk of bias in many of them.

Noetel said researchers don't know exactly how exercise reduces depression, but that part of the effect is probably by changing the balance of neurotransmitters in the brain.

Exercise releases mood regulators dopamine and serotonin, Ulric Vieux, D.O.A sports psychiatrist at Hackensack University Medical Center said: health. “For example, decreased levels of serotonin are associated with depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and phobias,” he said. “[But] Exercise increases serotonin levels. ”

Beyond the physical changes, Vue said exercise can create a sense of accomplishment and personal control.

Exercise is also associated with improved sleep, social interaction, and social interaction. Mindfulnessall of which may improve depression. Dr. Brent Nelsonsaid the adult intervention psychiatrist and chief medical information officer at Prairie Care. health.

The ideal exercise for people suffering from depression will depend on their current daily routine. Rachel Goldberg, LMFTsaid therapist, personal trainer, and fitness instructor at Rachel Goldberg Therapy. health.

People who are used to exercise can benefit from changing their exercise habits, but even people who don't exercise may find their symptoms improve once they start exercising.

To find motivation, Nelson suggests setting specific goals, asking loved ones for support, choosing group exercises, monitoring and rewarding your progress, and creating exercises that are useful and fun. We suggest that you choose.

While Noetel emphasized that people with depression may benefit most from exercise programs that “push themselves at least a little bit,” Vue said that before changing or starting an exercise routine, He noted that it's important to check with your health care provider. Your health care professional can help you design training that is safe and beneficial.