Health
Study finds these exercises may be used to treat depression
New analysis of more than 200 studies suggests exercise is just as effective as treatment depression.
This research BMJwalking, jogging, yoga, strength training It is most effective in reducing depressive symptoms, especially when training is more intense.
Approximately 18 million adults in the United States report having ever been diagnosed with depression. Medication and psychotherapy may be effective for people with depression, but not everyone seeks or has access to these options. Clinical guidelines in the United States and other countries recommend exercise as a complement to these treatments, but the authors noted that these recommendations lack consistency and clarity. .
The researchers concluded that their findings could help provide a framework for future guidelines.
“We found that exercise led to reductions in depression at levels comparable to gold standard treatments such as: cognitive behavioral therapy,” Dr. Michael Noetelsaid the study's lead author, a senior lecturer in psychology at the University of Queensland in Australia. health. “I'm sure there's a cause-and-effect relationship here.”
Researchers analyzed data from 218 studies with more than 14,000 participants that examined the relationship between depression and exercise. The types of exercise studied included walking, jogging, yoga, strength training, tai chiQigong.
The research team found that all the exercises were “well tolerated” and effective either alone or in combination with treatments or medications. However, walking, jogging, yoga, and strength training were most effective, and running and interval training were the most effective.
The researchers found that while strength training seemed to have more of an effect on women, yoga and Qi Gong had more pronounced effects on men.
Noetel believes these differences may be due to the novelty of the exercises for certain groups. “A big part of treating depression is breaking the unhelpful cycles that keep us stuck,” he said. “Doing something completely different may give us confidence that we can break these cycles.”
Researchers also found that more intense exercise had a greater impact on mood, regardless of the length of the exercise. However, improvements were also seen with low-intensity exercise.
The authors noted limitations to the study, including the small number of participants in the papers analyzed and the risk of bias in many of them.
Noetel said researchers don't know exactly how exercise reduces depression, but that part of the effect is probably by changing the balance of neurotransmitters in the brain.
Exercise releases mood regulators dopamine and serotonin, Ulric Vieux, D.O.A sports psychiatrist at Hackensack University Medical Center said: health. “For example, decreased levels of serotonin are associated with depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and phobias,” he said. “[But] Exercise increases serotonin levels. ”
Beyond the physical changes, Vue said exercise can create a sense of accomplishment and personal control.
Exercise is also associated with improved sleep, social interaction, and social interaction. Mindfulnessall of which may improve depression. Dr. Brent Nelsonsaid the adult intervention psychiatrist and chief medical information officer at Prairie Care. health.
The ideal exercise for people suffering from depression will depend on their current daily routine. Rachel Goldberg, LMFTsaid therapist, personal trainer, and fitness instructor at Rachel Goldberg Therapy. health.
People who are used to exercise can benefit from changing their exercise habits, but even people who don't exercise may find their symptoms improve once they start exercising.
To find motivation, Nelson suggests setting specific goals, asking loved ones for support, choosing group exercises, monitoring and rewarding your progress, and creating exercises that are useful and fun. We suggest that you choose.
While Noetel emphasized that people with depression may benefit most from exercise programs that “push themselves at least a little bit,” Vue said that before changing or starting an exercise routine, He noted that it's important to check with your health care provider. Your health care professional can help you design training that is safe and beneficial.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.health.com/study-finds-these-exercises-could-be-used-to-treat-depression-8594559
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Study finds these exercises may be used to treat depression
- Donald Trump's trial in New York: who came to support him?
- The right must take ownership of the defeat of the conservatives
- Prairie Creek, Abasand, Grayling Terrace and Beacon Hill were upgraded to a two-hour evacuation notice
- Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi active electoral affidavit total elections varanasi lok sabha
- Farah Khan SLAMS Bollywood Entourage Culture: “Ek Actress 9 Log Saath Leke Aati Hai, Aur Actor 8”
- 31st anniversary of the listing of Natuzzi on the New York Stock Exchange. New data on brand strength in US and China revealed
- Google unveils Project Astra chatbot technology, brings 'AI Overview' to search for all US users
- Jokowi visits Kolaka market, North Sulawesi, surprised by the price of local rice
- US orders China-backed crypto miner to sell land near military base
- Predictive visual patterns during forehand rallies in table tennis
- Todd Snyder and FootJoy Launch Mint Julep Golf Shoes Ahead of PGA Championship | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags