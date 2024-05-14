CDC launches new influenza A wastewater dashboard, states report increase in H5N1 infections on dairy farms





The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today announced a new influenza A wastewater tracking device as part of its H5N1 avian influenza surveillance. This is as three states reported an increase in detections in their dairy herds. Because dairy cows are likely to be asymptomatic and spread the H5N1 virus, and because testing in dairy herds is spotty and reporting is delayed, virologists and public health officials are looking for alternatives. There is. wastewater testing—To better understand where H5N1 may be spreading. There are few high-level locations, but it's worth a closer look CDC introduces Influenza A wastewater dashboard for H5N1 Monitoring page. The report stressed that current wastewater monitoring by the National Wastewater Surveillance System, which includes more than 600 facilities, cannot differentiate between influenza A types or identify the source of the virus. Influenza viruses can originate from humans, animals, or contaminated products such as milk. among them interactive map, the CDC ranks current influenza A levels compared to levels seen at the same time during the 2023-2024 season.When level is 80th The CDC said it is working with state and local partners to better understand factors that may be contributing to this level. In the most recent two-week period, 230 sites in 34 states met data reporting criteria, with three sites in three states at high levels: Kansas (Saline County), Florida (Pinellas County), and Illinois (Kane County). Dr. Mark Johnson, a virologist at the University of Missouri who developed the probe to detect H5 in wastewater, said: said in X I talked today about how nice the CDC dashboard is and how happy it is to have information on it. “I don't necessarily think it's necessary to run H5 tests in parallel on all samples, but it seems appropriate to test samples with suspiciously high H5 tests,” he said. . Dr. Brian Wasick, Research Molecular Biologist Assistant Professor, Baker Institute of Animal Health, Cornell University, New York; said in X CDC dashboards can help you identify baseline and long-term trends, as well as what targets to investigate. H5N1 detected in four additional dairy herds In other developments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is currently report Four more cases of H5N1 were detected in the dairy herd, increasing the total to 46. All are from states that have already been affected. Two of the animals are from Michigan, and Texas and Idaho have each reported one additional infected herd. APHIS also reported three additional H5N1 detections. wild birdTwo of the individuals were from counties where dairy herds were affected. Detections in Michigan (Ionia County) and Idaho (Cassia County) included the following government-captured birds: rock pigeon and magpie, respectively. The other bird was a red-tailed hawk that was found dead in Dutchess County, New York. APHIS said all those detected were related to the Eurasian H5N1 subtype.

