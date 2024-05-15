Dermatologist shares tips on preparing for skin cancer test





The sun can be a nuisance when it comes to skin cancer. So Dr. Rutledge Forney, a dermatologist at Dermatology Affiliates in Atlanta, says people over 40 should get a full-body skin cancer exam once a year. “If you've had skin cancer, it's very important to have your annual checkup done at least once a year because early detection can make a big difference.” Dr. Forney says that from his experience, tanning bed use is a major risk factor for skin cancer. “If you had more than 15 exposures in a tanning bed, I would start doing skin checks right now, because those things are sneaky and often in places you can't see in a tanning bed. 'There's a lot on your back,' Forney says. The Skin Cancer Foundation offers tips on how to prepare for your skin cancer test. File image – Close-up detail of the bare skin of a man's back, dotted with moles and freckles.From Getty Images Start by removing nail and toenail polish so your doctor can examine the nail where skin cancer may develop. Next, bring makeup remover with you so the dermatologist can closely examine your facial skin. Your doctor will closely examine the skin around your eyes. Wear your hair loose so your doctor can check your scalp for skin cancer. And finally, I'll ask you a question. Doctors will perform a full body exam to check for signs of skin cancer, Forney said. The test, which requires taking off your clothes and donning a medical gown, should take less than 10 minutes, Forney said. “It's head-to-toe in the back and head-to-toe in the front,” she says. “Most dermatologists have a little light that magnifies or polarizes objects on the skin, so when you look at it with the naked eye you can see things that are a little weird, but when you get closer, you're like, 'Oh. It's okay, there's no problem.'' Your hair follicles look weird, or, “No, there's a pigment pattern in there that's bothering you.'' ” Skin cancer photos: how to track signs of cancer To track changes in your skin over time, have your skin checked by the same person every year, says Dr. Forney. They take photos and compare changes in moles and growth from year to year. “We're not yet at the point where we can take full-body photos, but there are a lot of technologies coming out that will allow us to take full-body photos,” Forney said. “Thanks to artificial intelligence, we will be able to track changes in skin spots. So we're at a tipping point that will make body checking much easier and less invasive psychologically.”

