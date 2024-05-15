Ribosomal DNA levels increase disease risk – Institute for Molecular Biosciences





Analysis of a previously unstudied region of the human genome suggests that people with more copies of ribosomal DNA are at higher risk of developing the disease. IMB Professor David Evans collaborated on ribosomal DNA (rDNA) research with Professor Vardman Rakian and Professor Francisco Rodríguez Algara of the Blizzard Institute, Queen Mary University of London. This is the DNA that encodes ribosomal RNA (rRNA), which is essential for making proteins in cells. This is the world's largest genetic analysis of rDNA, which exists in hundreds of copies within the genome. This new study of 500,000 people shows that people with more copies of rDNA are more likely to develop markers of inflammation and disease throughout their lives. Unexplored sequences of the genome These repetitive regions of the human genome have not previously been studied using standard genetic analysis techniques. These results suggest that broader genomic analyzes may offer opportunities for preventive diagnostics, new treatments, and greater insight into the mechanisms of various human diseases. “Geneticists have long struggled to fully explain the genetic basis of many common complex traits and diseases,” Professor Evans says. “Our study suggests that at least some of this missing heritability resides in regions of the genome that are difficult to sequence, such as regions encoding rDNA copy number variation.” rDNA encodes ribosomal RNA (rRNA), which is essential for making proteins in cells. Inflammation and kidney function Researchers found that an individual's rDNA copy number has strong statistical associations with established systemic inflammatory markers such as neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR), platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR), and systemic inflammation. I discovered that it shows gender. Immune inflammatory index (SII). These statistically significant associations are found in the genomes of individuals of different ethnicities, suggesting common indicators of future disease risk.

rDNA copy number was also associated with individual kidney function within a sample of individuals of European descent. Similar effects were seen in samples from other ancestry, but further studies with larger sample sizes are needed to confirm this association. Harnessing the power of genetics “Our study highlights the importance of analyzing the whole genome to better understand the factors that influence our health,” Professor Rakian said. “This study is an example of how accessing large biobanks can enable unexpected discoveries and provide new avenues for harnessing the power of genetics to understand human disease.” This research was funded by Barts Charity, Rosetrees Trust and the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC). This research cell genomics. Professor David Evans This study includes data from the UK Biobank. This is a large biomedical database and research resource containing anonymised genetic, lifestyle and health information from 500,000 UK participants. UK Biobank's database includes blood samples, heart and brain scans and genetic data from volunteer participants, and approved researchers carrying out health-related research in the public interest from all over the world. You can access it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://imb.uq.edu.au/article/2024/05/risks-developing-disease-heightened-ribosomal-dna-levels The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos