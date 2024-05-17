Since 2000, the number of people experiencing poor health and premature death due to metabolic-related risk factors has increased

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



The latest findings from the 2021 Global Disease, Injury and Risk Factor Survey (GBD) have been published in 2021. lancet, Provides new insights into health problems and the risk factors that cause them.

More people will experience Risk factor Metabolic-related conditions such as high systolic blood pressure (SBP), high fasting plasma glucose (FPG), high body mass index (BMI), high LDL cholesterol, and impaired renal function are becoming more prevalent as the population ages and lifestyle changes change. It shows the impact it has on society. Global scale.

The study found that between 2000 and 2021, global DALYs, or disability-adjusted life years (years of healthy life lost due to poor health or premature death), attributable to metabolic risk factors increased by 49.4%. It is said that he did. .

Over this period, poor health among people aged 15 to 49 years has increasingly been attributed to high BMI and high FPG (also known as hyperglycemia), which increase the risk of developing diabetes. Other metabolic risk factors such as high SBP and high LDL cholesterol are also among the top 10 risk factors for people in this age group.

“Although metabolic in nature, the occurrence of these risk factors is often influenced by a variety of lifestyle factors, especially in younger generations,” said Dr. said Dr. Michael Brauer.

“They are also elderly population These symptoms become more likely to occur over time. With the goal of reducing preventable non-communicable diseases Through modifiable risk factors, there is a huge opportunity to pre-emptively change the trajectory of global health through policy and education. ”

The GBD risk factor analysis provides a comprehensive estimate of 88 risk factors and their associated disease burden. health outcomes It was conducted in 204 countries and regions from 1990 to 2021. For the first time, GBD research incorporates IHME's new burden of proof methodology, providing an additional lens to rigorously evaluate the evidence linking risk factors, diseases and injuries and prioritize actions. Highlight areas that require further research.

Air pollution due to particulate matter, smoking, low birth weight baby Short gestation length was one of the biggest contributors to DALYs in 2021, with considerable variation across age, gender, and region.

The study found that between 2000 and 2021, significant progress was made in reducing the global burden of disease attributable to mothers and mother-related risk factors. children's health; Dangerous water, sanitation, and hand washing. Household air pollution from cooking with solid fuels.

“The current risk factors contributing to poor health, such as obesity and other components of metabolic syndrome, exposure to ambient particulate air pollution, and smoking, require global health policies to reduce health risks. A combination of efforts and exposure reductions need to be addressed to 'improve population health,' said Dr. Emanuela Gakidou, Professor of Health Metrics Science at IHME.

“Due to increased exposure to risk factors such as high blood sugar, high blood pressure, reduced physical activity, and high-calorie diets, sugary drinks“Interventions focused on obesity and metabolic syndrome are urgently needed,” said Greg Ross, Ph.D., director of IHME's Cardiovascular Health Metrics Program and adjunct associate professor of health metrics science.

“GBD emphasizes that future trends may differ materially from historical trends due to factors such as: climate change Obesity and addiction are on the rise, but at the same time there is a huge opportunity to change the trajectory of health for the next generation,” said Dr. Lien Ong, principal investigator at IHME.

The greatest reductions in disease burden occurred in risk factors related to maternal and child health, unsafe water, sanitation, and handwashing. This is primarily due to reduced risk exposure, but also due to a proportionate decline in the infant and adolescent population.

These numbers suggest that public health measures and humanitarian health efforts over the past three decades have been successful, with regions that rank low on the socio-demographic index, a measure of income and fertility. , the rate of decline in burden attributable to these risk factors is particularly high. ,education.

Between 2000 and 2021, age-standardized attributable DALY rates decreased by 71.5%, and low birth weight and short pregnancy rates decreased, increasing the risk of child and maternal malnutrition, including child growth failure. The global disease burden associated with the factor has been significantly reduced. It decreased by 33.0% during the same period.

The authors show that, despite declines at the global level, the disease burden attributable to risk factors associated with child and maternal malnutrition is increasing in the GBD superregion of sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, North Africa and the Middle East. We found that it is still high. Also includes parts of Southeast Asia, East Asia, and Oceania.

The burden of disease associated with unsafe water sources, unsafe sanitation, and lack of access to handwashing facilities (all top 25 risks) was 66.3%, 69.2%, and 65.7 in age-standardized DALYs, respectively. % decreased. Fee.

In contrast, the burden attributable to smoking (age-standardized risk-attributable DALYs) rose more slowly with population aging, even though people's exposure to this risk factor decreased. The disease burden (age-standardized risk attributable DALYs) associated with ambient particulate air pollution, high BMI, high FPG, and high SBP will increase significantly as people's exposure to these risk factors increases and the population ages. increased to.

It was also released on lancet is a GBD forecast analysis for 204 countries from 2022 to 2050 and shows that global life expectancy is likely to increase between 2022 and 2050.

For more information:

lancet (2024). www.thelancet.com/journals/lan… (24)00933-4/Full text