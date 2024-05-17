Perioperative nivolumab improves NSCLC survival: CheckMate 77T study





Perioperative administration of nivolumab and chemotherapy is superior to chemotherapy alone in prolonging event-free survival (EFS) in adult patients with resectable stage II/IIIb disease. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)According to new findings from an interim analysis of the CheckMate 77T exam, published in New England Medical Journal.1 Perioperative administration means that nivolumab is administered as neoadjuvant and adjuvant therapy. Main interim analysis data Patients were randomized 1:1 to nivolumab plus chemotherapy (n = 229) or chemotherapy alone (n = 232).

Among patients who received neoadjuvant therapy, 84.7% of patients who received nivolumab and 88.5% of patients who received chemotherapy alone completed all four treatment cycles.

Lobectomy was the most common form of curative surgery (79.8% and 71.9%, respectively)

Overall, four patients died, three in the nivolumab group and one in the chemotherapy alone group. The Phase 3 CheckMate 77T trial is currently under investigation with an expected completion date of September 30, 2024. Neoadjuvant chemotherapy with nivolumab immunotherapy or placebo followed by surgical resection and adjuvant nivolumab or placebo treatment is performed. Neoadjuvant treatment was administered at a dose of 360 mg every 3 weeks for 4 cycles, and adjuvant was administered at a dose of 480 mg every 4 weeks for 1 year.2 EFS is the primary outcome, and pathological complete response (PCR) and major pathological response (mPR) are secondary outcomes. Patients were randomized 1:1 and then evaluated for stage (II or III), tumor histology (squamous or non-squamous), PD-L1 expression (<1%, ≥1%, stratified by (incapacitated or indeterminate). The 18-month EFS for patients receiving nivolumab and chemotherapy (m = 229) was 70.2%, compared with 50% for patients receiving placebo and chemotherapy (n = 232) with no disease progression or recurrence; The risk of abandonment, or abandonment of surgery, was reduced by 42%. Death (HR, 0.58; 95% CI, 0.42-0.81; P < .001). Nivolumab was also nearly 6 times more likely to have PCR compared to chemotherapy (25.5% vs 4.7%; OR, 6.64; 95% CI, 3.40-12.97) and 3 times more likely to have mPR (35.4%). vs. 12.1%, OR, 4.01, 95% CI, 2.48-6.49). Median follow-up was 25.4 months (range, 15.7-44.2), median patient age was 66 years, and most patients in each group were male (72.9% in the nivolumab group, 69% on chemotherapy alone) and Caucasian patients (in the nivolumab group). 67.7%, chemotherapy alone 69%). 75.4%) or Asian (28.8% and 21.6%, respectively). The study authors highlight that perioperative treatment approaches for cancer, including immunotherapy, may help reduce the risk of recurrence beyond the benefits of adjuvant alone or best supportive care. Most patients in each group received neoadjuvant therapy, 99.6% in the nivolumab cohort and 99.1% in the chemotherapy alone group. 84.7% and 88.5% completed his 4 cycles, respectively. Definitive or curative surgery was then performed in 77.7% and 76.7%, with lobectomy being the most common for both (79.8% and 71.9%, respectively). The following results were also observed: Patients with tumor PD-L1 expression ≥1% had a decreased odds of EFS of 48% (HR, 0.52; 95% CI, 0.35-0.78) compared with 27% (HR, 0.73; 95% CI, 0.47-1.15) decreased.Tumor PD-L1 expression is less than 1%

PCR occurred in 25.3% of the nivolumab group and 4.7% of the chemotherapy alone group.

mPR occurred in 35.4% and 12.1%, respectively

Treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) of any grade occurred in 89% and 87%

Grade 3/4 TRAEs occurred in 32.5% and 25.2%, with decreased neutrophil count being the most common

The most common surgery-related AEs were incision site pain (6.2% and 6.7%), procedural pain (5.6% and 1.7%), and dyspnea (5.1% and 6.2%).

Overall 4 patients died, 3 received nivolumab and 1 received chemotherapy only Tina Cascone, MD, PhD | Image credit: MD Anderson “This study builds on the standard of care neoadjuvant chemoimmunotherapy and supports perioperative nivolumab as an effective approach to reduce the risk of lung cancer recurrence,” said the principal investigator. said Tina Cascone, MD, associate professor of thoracic/head and neck medicine. Oncology, MD Anderson; stated in a statement. “These findings add to the evidence that perioperative immunotherapy gives patients with operable lung cancer the chance to live longer without cancer recurrence.”3 The biggest limitation of these findings is that they rarely included patients of black race/ethnicity, representing only 1.7% of each patient cohort. Neoadjuvant nivolumab is the standard treatment for resectable NSCLS, supported by data from several phase 2 and phase 3 CheckMate 816 trials.Four Together with the interim analysis of CheckMate 816, these data led to the approval of neoadjuvant nivolumab and chemotherapy in the United States, European Union, Canada, China, and Japan.5-9 References 1. Cascone T, Awad MM, Spicer JD, et al. Perioperative nivolumab for resectable lung cancer. N English J Medicine. 2024;390(19):1756-1769. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2311926 https://www.nejm.org/media/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJMoa2311926 2. Neoadjuvant chemotherapy plus nivolumab versus neoadjuvant chemotherapy plus placebo, followed by surgical resection and adjuvant treatment with nivolumab or placebo in participants with surgically resectable early-stage non-small cell lung cancer. the study. ClinicalTrials.gov. Updated on April 8, 2024. Accessed May 16, 2024. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04025879 3. Pre- and Post-Surgery Immunotherapy Improves Outcomes for Patients with Operable Lung Cancer. News release. MD Anderson. May 15, 2024. Accessed May 16, 2024. https://www.mdanderson.org/newsroom/esmo-pre-post-surgical-immunotherapy-improves-outcomes-patients-operable-lung-cancer.h00-159622590.html 4. Forde PN, Spicer J, Lu S, et al. Neoadjuvant nivolumab and chemotherapy for resectable lung cancer. N English J Medicine. 2022;386(21):1973-1985. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa220217 5. Opdivo (nivolumab). Prescription information. Bristol-Myers Squibb; 2024. Accessed May 16, 2024. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2024/125554s128lbl.pdf 6. Opdivo (nivolumab). We have summarized the product features. Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma EEIG; 2023. Accessed May 16, 2024. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/opdivo-epar-product-information_en.pdf 7. Opdivo: Injectable nivolumab. Product monograph. Bristol-Myers Squibb Canada; 2023. Accessed May 16, 2024. https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00073986.PDF 8. Opdivo (nivolumab) injection instructions. In Chinese. Bristol-Myers Squibb; 2023. https://www.bms.com/assets/bms/china/restricted/pi/OPDIVO_20230727.pdf 9. Opdivo (nivolumab) package insert. Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency; 2023. https://www.pmda.go.jp/PmdaSearch/iakuDetail/180188_4291427A1024_1_65

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajmc.com/view/perioperative-nivolumab-boosts-nsclc-survival-checkmate-77t-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos