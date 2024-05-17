Federal experts discuss bird flu 'what if' at WebMD live event

May 16, 2024 – Multiple U.S. government agencies announce that they are working to prevent further spread to humans (beyond the single case reported in early April) and to prevent further spread to humans before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. , is working to contain the recent avian influenza outbreak among cattle to leverage what has been learned post-pandemic. To protect the safety of farm workers and the general public.

fingers crossed, Avian influenza It will be contained and disappear. Alternatively, the infection could continue to spread among dairy cows and other animals, threatening the health and livelihoods of farmers and livestock handlers.

Or the virus could change in a way that makes it easier to infect and spread between people. The worst-case scenario could be a new influenza pandemic.

With so many unknowns, WebMD brought together experts from four federal agencies to discuss prevention, surveillance, and what the “what ifs” of avian influenza might look like.

“Communicating with the public about what we know, what we don't know, and how you and your family can stay safe,” said Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D., chief deputy director at the CDC. It is a priority for us at the CDC.” . “We are responding at the federal level and we hope the public will follow suit.”