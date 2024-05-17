



Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for Southeast Asia In the words of the World Hypertension League (WHL), hypertension is “a driving force behind the global epidemic of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and a major risk factor for death and disability worldwide.” World Hypertension Day, established by the WHL in 2005, aims to raise awareness of this silent killer and galvanize global action to combat hypertension. This year's theme is “Call” “Accurately measure and manage your blood pressure to live longer.” It is estimated that more than 294 million people in the Southeast Asia region live with hypertension. Excessive salt intake, tobacco and alcohol use, unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, stress, and air pollution are major risk factors for the increased prevalence of hypertension. Early detection and control are important. Half of adults with hypertension are not aware that they have high blood pressure, and nearly one in six have uncontrolled blood pressure. If left uncontrolled, it can lead to heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, and early death. Limited access to affordable health services for hypertension is one of the main reasons for the low universal service coverage index in most countries in the region, and lack of access to quality health services. Access is affected. Prevention and control of hypertension is recognized as a priority in our region. “SEAHEARTS: Accelerating cardiovascular disease prevention and control in the Southeast Asia region” is an initiative approved by the 76th Regional Commission in 2023. This is considered the world's largest expansion of cardiovascular disease prevention and management in primary health care. “Dhaka Call to Action – Accelerate the management of cardiovascular disease in a quarter of the world’s population” is his SEAHEARTS call to put 100 million hypertensive and diabetic patients on protocol-based management by 2025. Provide guidance on achieving milestones. Countries in the region have introduced evidence-based strategies to reduce associated risk factors. Encouragingly, trends show that tobacco use and exposure to household air pollution are decreasing. Notably, four countries have initiated measures to eliminate trans fats from their domestic food supply chains. The two countries have introduced standards on labeling and marketing to provide consumers with the information they need to make healthier dietary choices. Several countries have set national targets to improve the management of hypertension and diabetes in primary health care settings. These efforts include revising evidence-based clinical protocols to align with the WHO HEARTS technology package, implementing team-based care approaches, and increasing the availability and accessibility of essential medicines and equipment. This includes: In particular, it is estimated that across the region more than 24 million hypertensive patients are treated in public health facilities. Nevertheless, efforts in hypertension prevention and control need to be further strengthened to achieve global and national targets, including those outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and SEAHEARTS milestones. there is. Our region is advocating for action in five key areas: First, reduce risk factors for hypertension by implementing the WHO technical package on tobacco control, salt reduction, elimination of trans fats, promotion of physical activity, and reduction of air pollution. Second, accelerate the coverage and management of hypertension in primary health care by strengthening interventions outlined in WHO HEARTS and the WHO Essential Noncommunicable Disease Intervention Package. Third, establish and regularly monitor national hypertension targets and indicators to strengthen accountability and track progress towards SEAHEARTS milestones. Fourth, ensure the integration of hypertension prevention and control services with other national programs such as maternal and child health, tuberculosis and HIV programmes. Fifth, strengthen self-care management of hypertension in communities and individuals, incorporating measures such as eating a low-salt diet, reducing tobacco and alcohol use, regular physical activity, and conducting regular blood pressure assessments. is. Improving the prevention and control of hypertension should be an integral part of all countries' efforts towards universal health coverage. This not only has the potential to save countless lives, it will also deliver significant economic benefits and accelerate progress towards SDG targets. On World Hypertension Day 2024, let's take a stand against this silent killer and motivate everyone. “Accurately measure and manage your blood pressure to live longer.”'.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/southeastasia/news/detail/17-05-2024-world-hypertension-day The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos