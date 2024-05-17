WHO warns against excessive salt intake, tips for reducing salt intake







Health risks of excessive salt intake

Salts, primarily composed of sodium, are essential for several bodily functions, including maintaining fluid balance, transmitting nerve impulses, and ensuring muscle function. The WHO recommends that an individual consume less than 5 g of salt (i.e. less than 2 g of sodium) per day. This is equivalent to 1 teaspoon per day. This clearly means that the average intake of the population should be well below that level. However, people are consuming too much sodium, which can have negative health effects, including causing high blood pressure (hypertension), cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, and osteoporosis. Despite these guidelines, global salt intake remains high, often due to: Popularization of processed foods.

Tips to reduce salt intake

Many processed and packaged foods contain high levels of sodium. Reading food labels can help you make informed choices and choose foods with lower sodium content. Look for products with labels such as “low sodium,” “reduced salt,” or “no salt.” Danger of double salt intake cook at home

Preparing meals at home allows you to control the amount of salt in your food. Use fresh ingredients and minimize processed foods that are high in sodium. use herbs and spices

Use herbs, spices, and other seasonings in place of salt to enhance the flavor of your dishes. Ingredients like garlic, lemon juice, black pepper, and basil can add depth and flavor without adding sodium. Limit processed foods

Processed foods, such as canned soups, snacks, and frozen meals, often contain high amounts of salt. Limit your intake of these foods and choose fresh or minimally processed alternatives. Choose low-sodium alternatives

Choose low-sodium versions of foods that are commonly high in sodium, such as soy sauce, stock, and seasonings. Many brands offer low-sodium options to help reduce your overall salt intake. Be careful when eating out

Restaurant food can be high in salt. When eating out, request that your food be prepared with little or no added salt, and choose dishes that are steamed, grilled, or baked rather than fried or breaded. The WHO's warning about excessive salt intake emphasizes the importance of conscious eating for long-term health. By understanding the risks associated with high sodium intake and adopting strategies to reduce salt intake, you can significantly improve your cardiovascular health, reduce your risk of chronic disease, and improve your overall health. Masu. By consistently making small changes to your diet, you can reap significant long-term health benefits. (Image provided by Canva)

