Measles Frequently Asked Questions – Mayo Clinic Health System
measles It is a serious illness that can cause serious health complications.by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), measles was declared eliminated from the United States in 2000. However, measles cases are rapidly returning. record pace In 2024.
While many viruses are not or only moderately contagious, measles is highly contagious through aerosolization. Measles spreads when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, producing infectious droplets. These droplets can be inhaled by other people or can live on surfaces for up to two hours after initial contact.
People with measles are contagious for about 8 days: 4 days before the rash appears and 4 days while the rash appears.
What are the symptoms of measles?
Measles symptoms appear 7 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Measles develops in stages and progresses over 2 to 3 weeks. Symptoms vary by stage.
Stage 1: Infection and incubation
The incubation period for measles is 10 to 14 days, during which there are no signs or symptoms.
Stage 2: Nonspecific signs and symptoms
Common first signs of measles include the following symptoms:
- dry cough
- heat
- Red, watery eyes known as conjunctivitis
- snot
- sore throat
Stage 3: Acute illness and rash
In the third stage, a rash begins to appear, usually on the face. Two to three days after symptoms appear, small white spots known as Koplik spots may appear inside the mouth. The measles rash appears 3 to 5 days after the first symptoms appear.
Over the next few days, the rash spreads to the arms, torso, and legs. Accompanied by a rash, the fever can rise rapidly and can reach 105 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Eventually, the fever will subside and the rash will disappear from the bottom up.
Who is at risk for measles?
Measles is most dangerous for children up to age 5 and adults over age 65 with weakened immune systems.
Measles complications range from unpleasant to life-threatening. Possible complications include: ear infectionbronchitis, laryngitis, or pneumonia. About 1 in 1,000 people may develop encephalitis, which causes swelling of the brain and can lead to death.
Measles, also known as rubella, can be serious or even fatal for young children. statistics It has been shown that 1 to 3 in 1,000 children infected with measles will die from respiratory or neurological complications.
Diagnosing measles in the United States can be difficult for both physicians and non-medical personnel because of the limited number of cases. Further outbreaks could occur if there are areas where people are not vaccinated, or if vaccination rates continue to decline across the country.
How is measles prevented?
The most effective way to prevent measles is vaccination. This vaccine is primarily administered as the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) combination vaccine or the measles-mumps-rubella-varicella (MMRV) combination vaccine.
CDC Recommended Routine childhood vaccinations For the MMR vaccine, begin the first dose at 12 to 15 months of age and the second dose at 4 to 6 years of age or at least 28 days after the first dose.
The MMRV vaccine can also be given to children aged 1 to 12 years. People born after 1957 and without evidence of immunity to measles should receive at least one dose of the MMR vaccine.
It's important to make sure you and your child are vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated, your chance of getting infected increases to 90%.
One dose of the MMR vaccine is approximately 93% effective in preventing measles. It is approximately 97% effective after two doses. Almost all children over 1 year of age who do not have a reaction to the measles component of the first dose of MMR vaccine will respond to the second dose.
If you have any questions about measles or measles, please contact your doctor. vaccination.
Sarah Scherger, MD,teeth pediatrician in austinMinnesota.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
