Mental Health Awareness Week: Donate





Red V's #12 Joe Batchelor shares his tip of the day. This is the last of his five tips for this week. give – Encourage everyone to participate in social and community life. People who help others are likely to be happier, so Bach discusses how you can help others today… If you have any problems, there is local support to help. Our Saints Community Development Foundation (SCDF) operates a program called . Building the foundation It was established to support men and women who want to regain a healthy lifestyle or start an active journey. It's also a chance to build social connections with others. Bach himself and former St. Phil Vievers will be leading the session, so why not join us? when: Wednesday nights from 6:30pm to 8pm

Wednesday nights from 6:30pm to 8pm where: Totally Wicked Stadium

Totally Wicked Stadium how: It's completely free. Register online here The St Helens Borough Council website has a number of mental health support services and resources for more information. Please click here. If you can dedicate some of your time and effort to others, you never know, you can help others who may be going through a difficult time, and you can help yourself. Your mindset may also improve. Remember: your own mental health is important – try to give yourself what you need. To find out more about Mental Health Awareness Week and this year's theme, 'Move: Move More for Your Mental Health', please visit: Mental Health Foundation Website Contains even more tips and advice.

