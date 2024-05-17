Health
Young people are fooled by skin cancer myths, study finds
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, with more than 3 million people diagnosed with skin cancer each year. But new research shows that many Americans are misinformed: skin cancer Prevention and sunscreen.
The survey, conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Orlando Health Cancer Institute, surveyed more than 1,000 people aged 18 and older.
As a result, nearly a third of respondents believe that tanning makes them look better and healthier, and 35% are unsure whether a 'base tan' protects against skin cancer. It was.
Of all age groups, adults under 35 are the most likely to believe myths about skin cancer, with 23% saying they think staying hydrated can help prevent skin cancer . sunburn14% agreed that using sunscreen is more harmful to their skin than being exposed to the sun.
In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there is no such thing as a safe tan. And the best way to prevent skin cancer is to avoid unnecessary sun exposure and apply sunscreen regularly.
So why are people so misunderstood about skin cancer? And what else? should Do you know about skin cancer prevention? Here's what experts say:
Experts cite social media as the main reason people fall prey to myths about skin cancer.
“More and more people are getting their news and information from social media platforms.” Dr. Rajesh Nehrusaid a surgeon oncologist at Orlando Health Cancer Institute. health. “Unfortunately, this makes it easier for misinformation and conspiracy theories framed in attractive ways to spread.”
Dr. Joshua ZeichnerThe director of dermatology and cosmetic clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital agreed. “With so much information, and more importantly misinformation, on social media, we're finding that more and more consumers are believing the wrong advice,” he said. Told. health.
The problem with social media is: Dr. Ife J. RodneyThe founding director of Eternal Dermatology + Aesthetics says, “This misinformation has the potential to reach a larger segment of the population and spread like wildfire.”
Watch a clip from the Jan. 16 episode of reality star Kristin Cavallari's podcast “Let's Be Honest.”inside clip“I wouldn't wear it,” Cavallari told guest Ryan Monaghan, a functional medicine and oriental medicine practitioner, about the song, which recently went viral on TikTok. Sunscreen He then urged them to explain why they don't need sunscreen.
Monaghan goes on to say that by eating an anti-inflammatory diet, building up an “antioxidant reservoir” in your body, and gradually exposing yourself to sunlight to form a “base coat” for your tan, you can go outside without getting burned. He continued to falsely claim that
Nile finds the widespread argument against the use of sunscreen “most worrying”, noting that applying sunscreen can be a pain and that certain types of sunscreen can make symptoms worse. He said he thinks people are more willing to buy into sunscreen myths than other misinformation because of this. acne. “When something feels like a chore, you're more likely to believe misinformation that tries to keep you away from that habit,” he says.
One in five Americans will develop skin cancer during their lifetime, so experts say it's important that people understand how the disease works.
There are two forms of skin cancer. non-melanoma and non-melanoma. melanomaless common but more deadly.
Both types are caused by genetics and environmental factors. One of the biggest dangers is exposure to sunlight's ultraviolet rays. UV rays can damage the DNA of skin cells and cause them to grow abnormally, causing cancer.
Although some survey respondents believe that drinking water will not prevent sun damage, there are other options to protect yourself.
The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) recommends seeking shade whenever possible and wearing a wide-brimmed hat, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., when the sun is at its strongest. sunglasses It has UV protection and other protection.
Despite claims to the contrary, sunscreens are generally safe and can also significantly reduce your risk of skin cancer. According to the AAD, choose water-resistant products with broad-spectrum protection and SPF 30 or higher, and remember to reapply every two hours (or after swimming or sweating).
“Even people who are black or have Type III Mediterranean skin sometimes feel like they don't need to wear sunscreen, but that's completely wrong,” says Rodney. “In fact, even if you don't burn easily, cumulative sun exposure can lead to certain types of skin cancer. No one is immune.”
Keep in mind that while tanned skin may seem like a sign of good health, it's actually the opposite. Its bronzed appearance simply indicates that your skin is being affected by UV rays and producing more melanin, or pigment, to prevent further damage.
“The risks associated with sun exposure, such as developing skin cancer, just aren't worth it,” Zeichner says. “So instead of tanning in the sun, try using a sunless tanner from a bottle.”
Sources
2/ https://www.health.com/young-adults-skin-cancer-myths-survey-8641934
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
