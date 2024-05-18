Health
Is this HPV self-test a useful alternative to a pelvic exam?
- The FDA has approved two new self-screening tests for HPV.
- Patients will be able to access self-screening tests in their clinics.
- These tests serve as a supplement, but in some cases a pelvic exam may be necessary.
US Food and Drug Administration approved Two new self-tests to detect HPV. These new tests will allow people to collect their own samples for HPV testing instead of having their doctor do the test. pelvic examination To collect samples.
Detecting HPV helps doctors determine whether a person is at risk for HPV. cervical cancer.
The test was carried out by Roche, B.D..
HPV is the most common sexually transmitted disease, with more than 42 million people reported to be infected in the United States.
“The introduction of self-screening tests for cervical cancer is an interesting development,” he said. Matthew Casavant Physician, obstetrician-gynecologist, and founder of Southlake Obstetrics and Gynecology. “These tests have the potential to increase screening rates by reducing the discomfort and anxiety associated with pelvic exams.”
HPV testing can detect signs of the virus. cervix. These viruses can be precursors to cervical cancer.
To test for HPV, doctors traditionally took a swab during a pelvic exam of a patient. The swab will then be tested for HPV on her.
These new tests allow patients to collect samples themselves using a cotton swab. The sample is collected in the doctor's office, similar to how urine samples are collected in the doctor's office.
However, the FDA may soon allow these tests to be performed at home. washington post.
Dr. June Hou She is an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Columbia University Valléros College of Physicians and Surgeons and an expert in the treatment of gynecological cancers. said it could help remove barriers to getting HPV testing. -household use.
“We're excited about all of these new tests,” Hou said. “Cervical cancer is one of the few cancers that can be prevented through vaccination and screening. However, currently women must take time out of their day to make an appointment to get screened. The new test removes some of the time-consuming barriers and makes cervical cancer screening more accessible to more women.”
However, Casavant noted that while these new tests may serve as supplementary tools, they should not completely replace the pelvic exam. Pelvic examination is very important for detecting gynecological diseases other than cervical cancer. ovarian cystendometriosis, sexually transmitted diseases, etc.
Signs of cervical cancer
Symptoms include:
- irregular bleeding
- abnormal vaginal discharge
- pelvic pain
- pain during intercourse
“These symptoms often appear at an advanced stage, so regular screening with pap smears and HPV tests is important for early detection,” Professor Casavant said.
When it comes to preventing cervical cancer, there are several effective approaches. Medical experts say it's essential to be proactive.
“Cervical cancer prevention primarily includes regular screening, HPV vaccination, and safe sex practices to reduce HPV infection,” Casavant said.
“Treatment for cervical cancer may include surgical intervention, radiation therapy, or chemotherapy, depending on the stage at the time of diagnosis. Stay informed about your health and have regular check-ups. The best precaution is to get tested and talk to your doctor if you have any concerns.”
Hou said HPV vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent cervical cancer.
“The HPV vaccine is highly effective in preventing HPV infection, which is a precursor to most cervical cancers,” Dr. Hou said. “Vaccinations are generally recommended by age 12, but are also recommended for everyone up to age 26 if not already vaccinated. Additionally, cervical cancer screening is a It is very effective in diagnosing precancerous cells, and cancer can be prevented by removing precancerous cells.
The CDC notes that people between the ages of 27 and 45 may also receive the HPV vaccine if they were not fully vaccinated when they were younger.
The FDA has approved two new tests that allow women to perform self-exams to detect signs of HPV. These new tests may help reduce uncomfortable pelvic exams in gynecology.
