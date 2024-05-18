Singapore faces new wave of coronavirus infections, recommends vaccination, especially for elderly people: Ong Ye Kung





SINGAPORE – Singapore is experiencing a new wave of coronavirus infections, with the number of infections increasing over the past two weeks, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on May 18. “We are at the beginning of a steadily rising wave,” Ong said. “So I think the wave should peak over the next two to four weeks, so mid to late June.” In order to protect hospital bed capacity and as a precautionary measure, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has asked public hospitals to reduce the number of non-urgent elective surgical cases and move appropriate patients to facilities such as transitional care facilities. They announced that they are requesting that the patient be returned home through mobile inpatient treatment. @House. Mr Ong urged those in the audience: Biggest risk of serious illnessincluding individuals age 60 and older, medically vulnerable individuals, and residents of senior living facilities, who should receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine if they have not received one within the past 12 months. The Ministry of Health announced that the estimated number of new coronavirus infections for the week from May 5 to 11 rose to 25,900 from 13,700 the previous week. The average number of people hospitalized each day due to the new coronavirus rose to about 250 from 181 the previous week. The average number of daily cases in intensive care units (ICUs) remained low at three, compared to two the previous week. Mr Ong said if the number of COVID-19 infections were to double once, there would be 500 patients in Singapore's health system, which Singapore could handle. But if the number of cases doubles again, to 1,000 patients, “that will put a significant strain on the hospital system,” he said. “1,000 beds is equivalent to one local hospital,” Mr Ong said. “So I think the health care system needs to be prepared for what's to come.” As COVID-19 is treated as an endemic disease in Singapore, there are currently no plans to impose any social restrictions or other mandatory measures, he said, adding that imposing additional measures would be a last resort. He added. Mr Ong said Singapore will be one of the cities hit by the wave of coronavirus infections earlier than others because it is a transport and communications hub. “So COVID-19 is something we have to live with. We should expect one or two waves every year,” he said. Mr Ong spoke to the media on the sidelines of the “Communities in Review 2024 Conference – Thriving with Age: Building an Active Aging World'' held at Furama Riverfront. Globally, the predominant Covid-19 variants remain JN.1 and its sublineages (such as KP.1 and KP.2). Currently, KP.1 and KP.2 account for more than two-thirds of cases in Singapore. As of May 3, the World Health Organization classified KP.2 as a variant under surveillance. The Ministry of Health says there is currently no indication, globally or locally, that KP.1 and KP.2 are more transmissible or cause more severe disease than other circulating variants. , he said.

