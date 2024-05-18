Latest recommendations from health experts lower age for breast cancer screening to save more lives





WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – Medical experts in Wisconsin are considering new breast cancer screening recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. The panel now recommends that women start screening at age 40, a full 10 years earlier than previously recommended. 50. The task force is now proposing that screening begin at age 40 to detect potential cancers early. This major change reflects growing evidence that early detection can save lives. “Breast cancer is a big problem. Generally, most breast cancers are diagnosed by mammography,” said Dr. Niaz Haq, an internist at Aspirus Cancer Center. Dr. Haq highlighted the prevalence of breast cancer, noting that approximately 300,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and approximately 40,000 will die from breast cancer. Andrea Moskal, a mother from Madison, knows firsthand the importance of early detection. She was under 40 when her mammogram revealed cancer. “My heart sank,” Moskal said. “In a way, all my confidence melted away and fear started to set in.” Moskal's experience highlights that breast cancer can occur at any age and that early and regular screening is important. “I (currently) get tested every six months,” she said. These frequent screenings have given Moskal peace of mind and allowed him to focus on his family and career. She has been cancer-free since 2021. “Just try to be a little more grateful for every little thing. It makes everything a little brighter,” she said. For people at average risk, starting biennial mammography at age 40 is now the standard recommendation. However, Dr. Haq stressed that people with a history of breast cancer or other risk factors should follow their doctor's specific screening regimen, which may include starting as early as age 21. “Depending on the situation, we may need to start testing sooner,” Dr. Haq says. Aspirus health experts emphasize the importance of personalized care and regular screening to ensure the best results in breast cancer detection and treatment. Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.

