Why seasonal allergy symptoms are getting worse this year

It's peak allergy season in several East Coast states, including New York, and you or your loved one may be feeling more miserable than usual with more sneezing and coughing this year. As winters get warmer this spring, seasonal allergy symptoms are likely to become more severe. Early start to allergy seasonsays Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist with the Allergy and Asthma Network. And what's causing this longer, more intense allergy season? climate change. “With the increase in greenhouse gases and the increase in carbon dioxide in the air, there is an increase in the amount of pollen, which plants use to grow,” Parikh told CNBC Make It. Allergens like pollen, dust, and mold can cause nasal sinus swelling, says Shelby Harris, a licensed clinical psychologist and director of sleep health. sleepopolis, told CNBC's “Make It” In April 2023. “The body mistakes the allergen as a threat to the body, and histamines are released, which can essentially cause a swollen, stuffy nose and irritated throat,” Harris says. Here are some effective ways to enjoy spring while reducing allergy symptoms.

1. Optimize your home to reduce pollen spread

Pollen peaks in the early morning, so it's best to keep windows closed during that time. Closing windows can prevent allergens from entering and circulating in your living space. “When I get home, I change my clothes, take off my shoes, and take a shower so as not to bring in pollen.” [the] Go home with you,” says Parikh. Harris also offered these seven tips: Keep your home as pollen-free as possible: Avoid using ceiling fans in bedrooms to reduce dust circulation.

vacuum frequently

Please change the sheets once a week

use an air purifier

Keep a basket of clothes you wear outside outside your bedroom

Use hypoallergenic bedding

If possible, avoid drying clothes outdoors

2. Use these recommended medications

If you're experiencing allergy symptoms, Parikh recommends getting your medication at your local pharmacy, noting that generic brands can also be effective if the name brand is sold out. Here are some of the allergy medications she recommends. Claritin

Zyrtec

Xyzal

allegra

Flonase

Astepro

alaway

Pataday “Cough, wheezing, chest pain” [or] Shortness of breath should not be treated with over-the-counter medications. [you] You need to see a doctor,” Parikh said. “This is a potentially fatal form of asthma, and the most common cause is allergies.”

3. Try local honey