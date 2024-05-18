



Vegetarian and vegan diets are generally associated with better conditions for a variety of medical factors related to cardiovascular health and cancer risk, as well as lower risks of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and death. , a new review of 49 previously published papers has found. Angelo Capodici and colleagues publish these findings in an open access journal pro swan May 15, 2024.

Previous research has linked certain diets to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer. Diets low in plant foods and high in meat, refined grains, sugar, and salt are associated with an increased risk of death. It has been suggested that reducing consumption of animal-based products in favor of plant-based products reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer. However, the overall benefits of such a diet are still unclear. To better understand the potential benefits of plant-based diets, Capodici et al. reviewed 48 papers published from January 2000 to June 2023, which drew from multiple previous studies. He compiled the evidence he had obtained. Following a “comprehensive” review approach, they extracted and analyzed data from 48 papers on the association between plant-based diets, cardiovascular health, and cancer risk. Their analysis found that, overall, vegetarian and vegan diets were associated with improved health outcomes and strong statistics regarding many risk factors associated with cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and mortality, including blood pressure, blood sugar control, and body mass index. It was shown that there is a relationship between . Such a diet is associated with a lower risk of death from ischemic heart disease, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, and cardiovascular disease. However, especially for pregnant women, women who ate a vegetarian diet did not have a different risk of gestational diabetes or high blood pressure compared to women who ate a non-plant-based diet. Overall, these findings suggest that plant-based diets are associated with significant health benefits. However, the researchers note that the statistical strength of this association is significantly limited by numerous differences between past studies with respect to the specific dietary regimens performed, patient demographics, study duration, and other factors. It is pointed out that it has been done. Additionally, some plant-based diets can cause vitamin and mineral deficiencies in some people. Therefore, the researchers caution against recommending plant-based diets on a large scale until further research is completed. The authors added: “Our study assesses the different effects of animal-free diets on cardiovascular health and cancer risk, and explores how vegetarian diets It shows how it benefits human health and is one of the effective preventive strategies against the two chronic diseases that most affect humans.'' 21st Century Health. ”

