Declaration: Lyme Disease and Tick-Borne Disease Awareness Month | News

Governor Tina Kotek declared May as Lyme Disease and Tick-Borne Disease Awareness Month in Oregon. Ticks are most active in May and continue throughout the summer and fall. People and ticks can come into contact with each other, which can sometimes have dire consequences.
Each year, more than 500,000 people in the United States are infected with Lyme disease. The CDC estimates that there were 774 confirmed Lyme disease cases in Oregon between 2008 and 2022. Because diagnostic tools are unreliable, the CDC estimates that the true number of cases is 10 times higher.
Even with antibiotic treatment, 16% to 39% of infected people develop chronic symptoms that can make it difficult to maintain work or school. Compounding the problem is the fact that each tick can carry multiple pathogens, and a single bite can transmit infection.
Not everyone infected with Lyme disease is aware that they have been bitten by a tick. Even though the nymphal stage of the tick is about the size of a poppy seed, it can transmit pathogens. Only between 70% and 80% report developing the classic erythema migrans (EM) rash, also known as the “bull's eye” rash. People of color may have a harder time detecting a rash, even if it appears. Early symptoms include “flu”-like aches, fever, chills, night sweats, fatigue, nausea, and joint pain. Some people develop Bell's palsy, which is characterized by drooping or partial paralysis on one side of the face. Chronic symptoms are multisystemic, involving the brain and nervous system, muscles and joints, heart and circulation, digestion, reproductive system, and skin.
Ashley Shambaugh lives in Portland, Oregon and is spreading awareness about Lyme disease and tick-borne diseases in honor of Lyme Disease Awareness Month (May). She became debilitatingly ill in 2020, and a CDC test later that year revealed she tested positive for late-stage Lyme disease. Since then, it has been her mission to heal this disease and raise her critical awareness of the disease, as Oregon is a very outdoorsy state. She wants Oregonians to know how to protect themselves and their pets. Know the early Lyme disease signs and symptoms, be wary of ticks, know how to check for ticks, and take precautions by using tick spray on your clothing and skin whenever you're outdoors. Follow Ashley on Instagram where she shares stories and awareness about Lyme disease and TBD (tick-borne disease). Ashley and her Lyme disease friends come together to help raise awareness in Oregon by officially declaring May, signed by Governor Tina Kotek, as Oregon's official Lyme Disease Awareness Month. Did.
• Wear tick-repellent clothing treated with permethrin. Permethrin is odorless and invisible, and when commercially processed can withstand up to 70 washes.
• Wear light-colored clothing that allows you to see ticks crawling on you. Tuck the hem of your pants into your socks to close the entrance.
• Check daily for ticks. Ticks can attach anywhere, especially on the backs of the knees, around the waistband, inside the belly button, between the legs, under the armpits, in and around the ears, in and around the hair, or in small areas. adheres to. After entering the tick habitat, the entire body should be thoroughly checked and any attached ticks should be removed immediately. Once attached, dust mites cannot be easily removed by showering.
• CDC recommends using tick repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), paramenthanediol (PMD), or 2-undecanone. Do not use products containing OLE or PMD on children under 3 years of age.
• Avoid contact with ticks by avoiding wooded areas with tall grass and fallen leaves, and by walking in the center of trails.
• Shower within two hours of being outdoors to wash away any unattached ticks.
• Ticks can enter your home on exposed clothing and pets. To kill dust mites, wash clothing in hot water or tumble in the dryer on high for at least 10 minutes. Cold or medium-hot water will not kill mites. Pets and equipment should be carefully inspected. If you find a tick, remove it like you would a human.
• Talk to your veterinarian about how best to protect your animal family.
How to safely remove attached ticks:
• Use sharp tweezers or a tick removal tool to grab as close to the head as possible.
• Pull straight out with steady, even pressure. Do not squeeze or twist your body. The tick may expel its contents into the bloodstream. Do not cover the tick with soap, alcohol, or other substances, as this may irritate the tick or cause it to expel its contents.
• Wipe the area with an alcohol swab.
• Save checkmarks for identification and testing if necessary.
• Take photos of ticks and upload them to TickSpotters/TickEncounter through the University of Rhode Island for identification and risk assessment.
• Watch for signs of infection in the affected area. Initial redness and swelling are common and result from the body's reaction to enzymes in the tick's saliva. If a rash appears or the area becomes tender or painful, you should see a doctor because it may be a sign of an infection.
Do not burn the tick, cover it with Vaseline or nail polish remover, or squeeze the tick's body. These can increase the likelihood of transmission of pathogens from the tick to the host.
To prevent ticks in your garden:
• Mow the grass and keep the garden clear of leaves. Ticks prefer moist, shady areas. Raising your lawn to the proper height allows it to receive more sunlight and repel ticks. This can also expose the mites to birds that eat insects. Removing fallen leaves eliminates moist, shady areas that create optimal habitat for mites. Direct sunlight creates a dry, hot area that keeps dust mites away. Cutting down trees allows for direct sunlight and eliminates humid areas. Cleaning your garden can reduce the chance of the mites spreading to other areas.
• Remove all surrounding wood piles. Woodpiles can create the perfect habitat for ticks. If you have a pile of firewood to burn, move the pile away from your home. If you are cleaning debris from a freshly felled tree, remove the pile of debris immediately after cutting the tree.
• Create a barrier around your yard, house, and playground equipment using cedar wood chips and gravel. This reduces the movement of mites to other areas. Move all play equipment from the edge of your yard to an area with direct sunlight. This reduces the risk of your child coming into contact with ticks, but it does not completely eliminate the risk.
• Using a tick repellent spray in your garden can help reduce the number of ticks. It can be sprayed around the house and garden as a means of protection. Mite preventive sprays are best applied during the busy season from spring to fall.
• There are various plants that are known to repel ticks. Plants such as lavender, garlic, rosemary, sage, mint, eucalyptus, and citronella are known to be natural deterrents against dust mites. This method is not the main method of removing mites and must be used in combination with other methods.
• You should take steps to keep tick-carrying wild animals out of your garden. Deer, rabbits, mice, chipmunks, and groundhogs are all potential hosts for introducing ticks into your garden. Fencing is an effective approach, as well as various repellents. It is important not to feed these animals or eliminate their food source. If you have plants or shrubs near your home, prune them and space them out. This will help deter animals from seeking shelter.
• Tick tubes allow you to target specific small animals, such as mice, for tick removal. Fill a cardboard tube with cotton balls soaked in permethrin. Permethrin is one of the main products used to kill ticks because it is safe for children and dogs. Once the cotton balls are soaked in permethrin, pack them into cardboard tubes and leave them on your property. Small animals use cotton balls to build nests, and permethrin treats the fur and kills mites.