Despite bovine avian influenza, U.S. dairy products are safe to consume: SFA, food safety expert





SINGAPORE – U.S. dairy products are safe to consume despite the highly contagious H5N1 avian influenza strain circulating among dairy cows in the country since late March. The Singapore Food Authority (SFA), which oversees food safety and security in Singapore, told The Straits Times that there is so far no evidence that bird flu can be transmitted to humans through handling or consuming fully cooked food. he said. An SFA spokesperson said food imported into the Republic must meet food safety requirements and import conditions. “All imported milk must also undergo heat treatment processes such as pasteurization, which has been proven to be effective in killing bacteria and viruses, including the influenza virus.” A spokesperson said the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service detected avian influenza (also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza) in dairy herds in New Mexico, Texas, Kansas, and Michigan in March. Confirmed that it was done. . The virus was detected in unpasteurized milk samples taken from older, sick, and lactating cows. Michael Worobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona, said in an interview with the American broadcaster Public Broadcasting Service on May 16 that the transmission of the virus from birds to cows is expected to occur between mid-November 2023 and January 2024. He said he believed it happened between the middle of the year. This was supported by a new research paper funded by the Department of Agriculture, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The Department of Agriculture believes wild birds, which can carry the virus, infected cattle in Texas. The outbreak then spread as cattle were shipped to other states. “The data support a single introduction event into cattle from a virus originating from wild birds, which was likely followed by limited local circulation for approximately four months before confirmation by the USDA,” the paper said. states. The Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of avian influenza in dairy cows in nine U.S. states, with the latest development being that a dairy farm worker in Texas contracted avian influenza from a cow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/dairy-products-from-us-safe-to-consume-despite-bird-flu-in-cows-sfa-food-safety-experts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos