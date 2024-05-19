Study finds Wegovy can maintain weight for at least 4 years





large scale and long term Trials of the weight loss drug Wigovy (semaglutide) found that weight loss tends to occur for the first 65 weeks of taking the drug, or about 1 year and 3 months, but then tends to reach a plateau or “set point.” It turns out that there is. However, that initial weight loss was typically maintained for up to four years while weekly injections continued. The survey results are Published Monday in Nature Medicine, comes from a new analysis of data from the SELECT trial, which was designed to examine the effects of drugs on cardiovascular health. The study was a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study that specifically enrolled people with pre-existing cardiovascular disease who were overweight or obese but did not have diabetes. A total of 17,604 people from 41 countries participated in the trial. Of these, 72% were male, 84% were white, and the average age was approximately 62 years. Last year, researchers The main results of the clinical trial were published.semaglutide was shown to reduce participants' risk of heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular-related death. 20% increase In just over 3 years. In a new analysis that followed the same participants over a longer period of time, the researchers focused on their weight loss trajectories and endpoints. People taking semaglutide experienced steady weight loss over the first 65 weeks of treatment and then hit a plateau. However, the initial weight loss was maintained through 208 weeks (4 years) of follow-up. On average, people who took the drug lost 10.2 percent of their weight, while the placebo group lost just 1.5 percent. This corresponds to a treatment difference of 8.7% for him. This weight loss is less than that observed in other trials of semaglutide. In 2021, researchers published a study in the New England Journal of Medicine showing that people who took the drug lost 14.9 percent of their weight, while those who took a placebo lost 2.4 percent.12.5% ​​treatment difference. Researchers behind the SELECT trial, which was funded by Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Wegobee, speculate that the trial's different design may explain the difference in weight loss. Early trials were specifically designed to study weight loss in people who were trying to lose weight and who tended to be younger than the subjects in the SELECT trial. In addition to semaglutide treatment, older trials also included other lifestyle interventions to help with weight loss. On the other hand, participants in the SELECT trial were not specifically seeking to lose weight and did not receive any additional lifestyle interventions for weight loss. Still, researchers saw clinically meaningful weight loss across gender, body size, and geographic region. Of those receiving semaglutide, 52.4 percent moved into a lower BMI category during the trial, compared with just 15.7 percent in the placebo group. In addition, the proportion of obese patients in the semaglutide group decreased from 71% to 43.3%, while the proportion decreased from 71.9% to 67.9% in the placebo group. The study has limitations, most notably that it primarily focused on older white men. Therefore, the weight loss results may not be generalizable. However, the authors concluded that this study supports widespread use of semaglutide in patients with cardiovascular disease who are overweight or obese. The next pressing question researchers must face is how long people should continue taking this effective but currently expensive drug. This story was originally ars technica.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/weight-loss-from-wegovy-sustained-for-up-to-four-years-trial-shows/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos