Eating biscuits and cakes made with emulsifiers may increase your risk of diabetes. Research has revealed the dangers of this food additive.health





If you consume packaged foods containing food additive emulsifiers, you may unknowingly increase the following risks: type 2 diabetes, According to a new study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology. Emulsifiers are additives that help stabilize products and are commonly used in processed foods such as cakes, biscuits, and yogurt.ice cream, Chocolate to improve appearance and extend shelf life. Common examples of these emulsifiers include pectins, modified starches, lecithins, phosphates, cellulose, gums, and diglycerides of fatty acids. (Also read: Working night shifts can increase your risk of diabetes and depression. Learn 6 negative effects from experts) The safety of emulsifiers is evaluated at the time of review, but recent studies have shown that emulsifiers can disrupt the intestinal flora, increase the risk of inflammation and metabolic disorders, and potentially lead to the development of insulin resistance and diabetes. It has been shown that there is. (Unsplash) Researchers considered data from 104,139 adults enrolled in the French NutriNet-Santé prospective cohort study from May 2009 to April 2023, on three non-consecutive days at the time of participation and every six months thereafter. The patient underwent a 24-hour evaluation and determined the following risks: Type 2 diabetes. After 6.8 years of follow-up, 1,065 participants were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections only on HT App. Downloading now! Downloading now! Studies have shown that emulsifiers such as mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, carrageenan, modified starches, lecithin, phosphates, cellulose, gums, and pectin are associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. What is the relationship between emulsifiers and diabetes? “Although the safety of emulsifiers is being evaluated at the time of review, recent studies have shown that emulsifiers can disrupt the intestinal flora, increase the risk of inflammation and metabolic disorders, and may contribute to the development of insulin resistance and diabetes. Dr. Sandeep Kharb, Senior Consultant – Department of Endocrinology, Asia Hospital, Faridabad. Researchers studied a possible link between dietary intake of food additive emulsifiers and the development of type 2 diabetes. The results of this study suggest an association between chronic consumption of certain emulsifier additives and increased risk of diabetes. This result indicates a possible association between increased risk of diabetes and long-term use of certain emulsifier additives. How people with diabetes can make healthier choices Tips for diabetics to choose healthy foods and avoid emulsifiers (Dr. Karl): It is important to keep in mind that diabetes is an endocrine-metabolic disease and may be managed with lifestyle changes. So, if you have diabetes, take advantage of these healthy eating suggestions to control and manage your condition in the right way. • Choose healthier options such as whole grains. Consuming fruits and vegetables such as millet, ragi and nakuni, protein-rich foods such as chickpeas and lentils, and plant-based milks such as almond milk instead of dairy products will help you feel fuller and reduce hunger. can do. High-fiber foods like oats and salads are essential for a healthy gut. • Reduce the amount of salt It increases your blood pressure, which increases your risk of heart disease and stroke, so make sure you're eating well. In addition, if a person has diabetes, he is twice as likely to develop heart problems. Do not consume more than 6g daily. Avoid packaged foods that are high in salt. • Avoid processed meat. This is because it is very difficult for the stomach to digest. Processed meat quickly affects blood sugar levels, which is directly linked to heart disease. Choose seafood rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help prevent heart attacks in the long term. • Reduce sugar Gradually reduce your sugar intake by switching to healthier drinks such as coconut water or fruit juice. Blood sugar levels can be properly managed by avoiding sugar-sweetened drinks. • Eating at the right time is important for diabetics. When you want to eat a snack, it is important to choose a snack that suits you. Instead of wafers, cookies, and chocolate, keep nutritious snacks on hand, such as unsalted dried fruit, peanuts, seeds, and almonds. • It is important to overcome addiction to smoking and drinking. Alcohol is high in calories, so drinking it will cause your blood sugar levels to rise rapidly. Frequent exercise helps manage blood sugar levels and boosts metabolism in a way that helps turn food into energy that the body can use.

