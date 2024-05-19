State quarantines families of asylum seekers exposed to measles in hotels | News





Chicago, Illinois — Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced They are temporarily housing families who are required to quarantine in Chicago-area hotels due to a recent measles outbreak at the city's asylum seeker shelter in Pilsen, Illinois. The quarantine effort began on Monday, March 11, 2024, and by Thursday, 26 households, consisting of 98 families (including 48 children), had settled in hotels and were to remain in quarantine for 21 days. Of the 3,476 measles cases reported in the United States since 2010, only 56 have come from Illinois. The first measles case in Illinois was reported this year in Chicago, but the patient has since recovered. “All people in Illinois deserve to be treated with dignity, and when public health issues arise, it is our government's responsibility to keep people safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We will continue to deploy state resources whenever and wherever possible to respond to our most urgent needs as compassionately and efficiently as possible.” The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) has identified these families as particularly vulnerable, including infants under 1 year of age and pregnant individuals who cannot receive measles vaccinations. The hotel is currently closed to the public and can quarantine up to 110 families. People already in quarantine have been exposed to measles but are not showing symptoms or contracting the highly contagious disease. by who, Measles is a serious airborne disease that infects the respiratory tract and spreads throughout the body. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and rash, which can lead to serious complications and death if left untreated. The measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine is 93-98% protective after one dose, and 99% effective after a second dose. The Cook County Public Health Department (CCPHD) and IDPH are working together to monitor individuals for symptoms, provide medical care, and coordinate vaccination efforts. “IDPH is actively working with IDHS and the federal CDC to provide support to local public health partners to address measles outbreaks, reflecting the continued increase in measles cases across the country this year.” doing.” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Bohra said: “Our staff is working with IDHS to ensure that exposed individuals and their families, who are at highest risk for severe measles complications, have a safe place to isolate. Meanwhile, in Chicago and Cook County, The majority of residents have been vaccinated against measles and are not at risk.'' We urge all unvaccinated residents to get the measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine now. We strongly support the call of the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH). ” The initiative is part of a $160 million data-driven investment by Chicago Governor JB Pritzker. Dealing with asylum seekers Since November of last year. So far, $25 million has been spent on improving the response, including: intake center In February 2024.

