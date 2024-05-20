Prevent infections by avoiding tick bites





Alyse Vesco and Jonan Noftsger went for a walk at Purple Martin Lake in West Des Moines. They also brought their dog, Harper, who returned home with a spooky companion. “I came home with 25 little ticks,” Noftsger said. “It was terrible.” Noftzger and Vesco said they were surprised to find more than 24 ticks in just one outing, since they usually find one or two ticks a year. The increase in blood-sucking insects may be due to this year's unusually warm winter. This gives the ticks more time to reproduce, meaning more people and pets could be bitten this spring. May and June are peak season for mites, said Dr. Ryan Smith, associate professor of plant pathology, entomology and microbiology at Iowa State University. “What we're facing now is the remains of adults that have survived the winter, and also some nymph or juvenile stages that have survived the winter and are starting to emerge,'' Smith said. He also said ticks can roam in hair and clothing. “The tick can actually crawl up to the head where it may end up settling, but it's a bit problematic because it's hard to see,” Smith said. After hiking or being near long grass, you should remove your clothing and thoroughly check for ticks. “If you find a tick, you want to remove it as soon as possible,” Smith says. “The sooner you remove the tick, the less likely it is to transmit disease. For diseases like Lyme disease, that tick needs to be in your body for about 30 hours,” Smith said. He also said that it is important to remove the entire mite in order to keep it safe. . “It's important to remove the mouthparts that are embedded in the skin. If the mouthparts are left in place, saliva will continue to be pumped into the wound, potentially creating an infection even if most of the tick is removed.” ” Get updates on the go by downloading the free KCCI app: Apple | Google Play Get the latest headlines from KCCI.

