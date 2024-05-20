Smoking e-cigarettes significantly increases smokers' risk of lung cancer







People who vape and smoke cigarettes are four times more likely to develop lung cancer than those who only smoke, according to research presented at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting.

Marisa A. Dr. Bitoni, M.S.Research assistant professors at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital, and Richard J. Solove Research Institute conducted a case-control study to evaluate the association between e-cigarettes, smoking, and lung cancer.







Data obtained from Bittoni MA et al. Abstract 2213. Presentation location: American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting. From April 5th to 10th, 2024. San Diego.





Researchers — among them Randall Harris, MD; and David P. Carbone, MD, PhD — Assessed medical records of 4,975 people newly diagnosed with lung cancer between 2013 and 2021. The control group included 27,294 cancer-free individuals matched for age, sex, race, and year of diagnosis.

This analysis showed that lung cancer patients were more likely to smoke both e-cigarettes and cigarettes (OR = 57.8; 95% CI, 47.4-70.5) and to smoke cigarettes alone (OR = 13.9; 95% CI, 12.7-15.3). was found to be significantly higher than that of

The results showed that people who smoked e-cigarettes and cigarettes (OR = 38.7) had a four times higher risk of lung cancer compared to those who smoked only cigarettes (OR = 9.6).

The increased risk of lung cancer associated with the combination of e-cigarettes and smoking persisted even when researchers limited the analysis to men (OR for e-cigarettes/tobacco smoking = 69.8; 95% CI, 53.2-91.7; OR for smoking only = 14.7; 95% CI, 12.8 -16.9) and women (OR for e-cigarette/tobacco smoking = 46.6; 95% CI, 34.9-62.3; OR for cigarette smoking only = 13.5; 95% CI, 11.8- 153), and analysis cancer based on lung histology.

The increased risk of lung cancer among people who vape and smoke remained consistent even after adjusting for comorbidities, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and cardiovascular disease.

“I think a lot of doctors have fallen into the harm-reduction approach of saying e-cigarettes might be safer, but that's just because there's no evidence,” Vittoni told Healio. “With e-cigarettes, the product is aerosolized and goes directly to the lungs. I don't know if that's better than burning a cigarette. I think we need to rethink how we talk to patients.”

Helio spoke to Bittoni about the rationale for the study, the implications of the results, and plans for further research in this area.

Hello: Why did we conduct this research?

Bitton: With many young people using e-cigarettes and the popularity of e-cigarettes increasing, we wanted to learn more about e-cigarettes and lung cancer. There is a perception that it is safer, but since lung cancer can take years or even decades to develop, it is too early to really know any potential long-term links.

Helio: How did you conduct your research?

Bitton: We conducted a case-control study to investigate existing cases and their risk factors. Approximately 5,000 lung cancer cases and five controls per case were extracted from electronic medical records. We looked at their reported vaping and smoking habits and found a significant risk of lung cancer from the combination of vaping and smoking. We're talking about an OR of 50-60 compared to 14 or 15 for smoking alone. These are huge ORs, almost like synergies.it's like you see radon Like asbestos. we were shocked.

Helio: What explains this difference?

Bitton: There were some limitations and this should be investigated further. We used intake data from medical records. Although we did not have an e-cig-only group, this was a limitation since approximately 97% of those who reported vaping also reported smoking. When comparing vaping and smoking to people who did not report vaping but only reported smoking, there remained a significant risk. It's hard to say what explains it, but in the vaping process, the liquid is heated by the vape pen's battery, converting the liquid into an aerosol. It's a mixture of water, flavoring, nicotine, and other chemicals. When aerosolized, in addition to nicotine, it contains other harmful components such as diacetyl, diethylene glycol, cadmium, benzene, and heavy metals such as nickel, tin, and lead. I mean, there's a lot of nasty stuff that people don't realize.

Helio: How might these findings impact messages about smoking cessation strategies?

Bitton: The problem is that there is no evidence that e-cigarettes are safer. It's too early to know, especially for young vapers. The impact on lung cancer will take 10 to 20 years. However, this type of case-control study allows you to examine existing cases. Our population was not primarily young people. Although there were several, the average age was in her 60s. I can't say this is representative of everyone, and I can't say that everyone who vape will get lung cancer, but it was pretty shocking to see the difference. There was also no temporal information about the amount of time people smoked compared to the amount of time they vaped. We had some information about pack years, and obviously the higher the pack years, the higher the risk of lung cancer, with or without vaping. But no matter how you look at it, there was a four-fold difference.

Hello: what teeth of key What are the implications of these findings?

Bitton: More research is needed. These are preliminary and exploratory results because we could not fully quantify the amount of smoking and vaping. But when you look at the big picture, it definitely tells a harmful story. If we are promoting harm reduction, I think doctors should take a different approach when talking to patients about e-cigarettes. In fact, people should be warned that e-cigarettes may not be safer.

