



The Serum Institute of India (SII) has started shipping the first batch of R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine to Africa. The first shipment is destined for the Central African Republic (CAR), with deliveries expected to also be made to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the coming days. Of the 1,63,800 doses allocated to CAR, 43,200 doses are expected to be dispatched from the SII facility today. The R21/Matrix-M vaccine was developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford and Novavax. Second malaria vaccine approved for use in children in malaria-endemic areas. The vaccine utilizes Novavax's Matrix-M adjuvant and is supported by the European and Developing Country Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP), the Wellcome Trust and the European Investment Bank (EIB). The flag-raising ceremony took place at SII's Pune facility and was attended by US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, Dr Mereen Datu of the University of Oxford, Sylvia Taylor of Novavax, and other guests. SII Managing Director Natasha Poonawalla, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla, and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti with the R21 Matrix-M malaria vaccine. SII has produced 25 million doses of the vaccine so far and has the capacity to produce up to 100 million doses annually. “The U.S.-India collaboration illustrates the innovation and accessibility that the private sector can achieve. The R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine This is a major advance in the fight against malaria and promises to save hundreds of thousands of lives around the world,” said U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti. Dr. Umesh Shaligram, Executive Director, Research and Development, SII, emphasized the importance of this milestone. “The shipment of the R21/Matrix Mae malaria vaccine to Africa marks a significant milestone in our collective fight against this life-threatening disease.” “We remain committed to our core values ​​of innovation, affordability, and accessibility as we embark on this important mission to protect the most vulnerable in our global community. “This is an important step towards a world free from the burden of malaria,” Dr Shaligram added. Professor Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford, said: “The start of large-scale distribution of this highly effective and highly cost-effective vaccine should be a turning point in the fight against malaria.” . of R21/Matrix-M vaccine The drug was recommended for use in children by the World Health Organization (WHO) in October last year, and earlier this year, data from a phase 3 trial revealed its high efficacy. Researchers have published the results of the vaccine's Phase 2B trial. Journal SSRN/Lancet Preprintdemonstrated a high level of efficacy of 77 percent at 12-month follow-up. This achievement is a step toward vaccinating the most at-risk populations of children. It took 30 years of research at Oxford University's Jenner Institute to develop the R21/Matrix-M vaccine. This vaccine is easy to deploy, cost-effective and affordable, and has the potential to save millions of lives each year. Issuer: Daphne Clarence date of issue: May 20, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/health/story/serum-institute-india-ships-first-batch-r21-matrix-m-malaria-vaccine-africa-who-2541499-2024-05-20

