Reduce the risk of “thunderstorm asthma” during the summer





Especially during the summer, thunderstorms can carry more pollen on strong winds. As a result, the pollen breaks down into smaller particles that can travel deep into the lungs and cause an asthma attack. Around 116,000 people in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and West Berkshire have asthma, which can be caused by changes in the weather, pollen, air pollution and thunderstorms, causing shortness of breath, wheezing and coughing. People with hay fever are also at risk. Additionally, thunderstorms have coincided with a surge in asthma admissions across the country, according to data from the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA). June 2023 saw an increase in the number of people requiring hospital treatment for asthma across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and West Berkshire compared to any other month (see below for figures). Advice for people with asthma: Use your preventive inhaler regularly in the days leading up to the expected storm.

If possible, stay indoors and close windows before, during and after the storm.

If you are outdoors, wear a mask to reduce exposure to pollen.

Please pay attention to pollen warnings in the weather forecast.

Carry a reliever inhaler before and during the storm. Dr Abid Irfan, a local GP and Director of Primary Care at Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and West Berkshire Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB), says: 'Thunderstorms can trigger asthma attacks. If you have both asthma and hay fever, use your preventive inhaler regularly in the days before a thunderstorm is expected, and carry your relief inhaler before and during the storm. recommends taking antihistamines or steroid nasal sprays as needed to control hay fever. “Last year, summer thunderstorms led to an increase in the number of people admitted to hospital with asthma across the ICB. People can help combat this trend by taking the necessary precautions and advice to treat asthma, especially during thunderstorms. This will also reduce the burden on local hospitals. ” Professor Tim Hincks, Associate Professor and Honorary Consultant at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: Hundreds of asthma patients are seeking urgent help. Severe, sometimes fatal attacks can occur even in people with “mild” asthma. The most important way for people with asthma to stay safe is to use preventive medication regularly and carry relievers with them if they have hay fever or asthma symptoms, especially during pollen season. ”

