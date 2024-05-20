Why is ADHD difficult to diagnose in adults?

Just before Katie Marsh dropped out of university, she started worrying that she had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

“I felt a burning sensation of boredom inside me,” said Marsh, now 30 and living in Portland, Oregon. “I hardly went to class.” And when I did, I felt like I had a lot of pent up energy. It was like having to move around all the time. ”

So she sought an ADHD evaluation, but was surprised to find that the results were inconclusive. She never returned to school, and it wasn't until she sought help again four years later that she was diagnosed by an ADHD specialist.

“It was pretty frustrating,” she said.

ADHD is one of the most common mental illnesses in adults. However, many health care providers are unevenly trained in how to assess it, and there are no U.S. clinical practice guidelines for diagnosing and treating patients in childhood and beyond.