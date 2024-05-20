Robot palm mimics human touch | Massachusetts Institute of Technology News





“I want you to eat it with the palm of your hand” is an impossible utterance from a robot. why? Most of them do not have palms. For those who have pursued this ever-changing field, grasping and understanding it in a more human way is a continuous and difficult effort. Now, a new robotic hand design developed at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) reimagines the often overlooked palm. The new design uses advanced sensors to achieve a highly sensitive touch, helping “Extreme” handle objects with more detail and delicate precision. gel palm A gel-based, flexible sensor is embedded in the palm, taking inspiration from the soft and deformable nature of the human hand. The sensor uses a special color lighting technology that uses red, green, and blue LEDs to illuminate objects and capture the reflections with a camera. This blending produces detailed 3D surface models for precise robot manipulation.

And what would the palm be without the facilitative fingers? The team also developed several robotic phalanges with flexible materials and sensing technology similar to the palm, called ROMEO (“RObotic Modular Endoskeleton Optical”). Also developed. Fingers have what is called “passive compliance,” when the robot can naturally adapt to forces without the need for motors or additional controls, increasing the surface area in contact with objects and allowing 3D printing to easily It can be manufactured as one monolithic structure, enabling cost-effective production. . Beyond improving dexterity, GelPalm provides safer interactions with objects. This is particularly useful for potential applications such as human-robot collaboration, prosthetic hands, or robotic hands with human-like sensing for biomedical applications. Many previous robot designs have typically focused on improving finger dexterity. Liu's approach shifts the focus to creating versatile end-effectors that are more human-like, interact more naturally with objects, and perform a wider range of tasks. “We take inspiration from the human hand, which has hard bones surrounded by soft, compliant tissue,” said recent MIT graduate Sandra Q. Liu SM '20, PhD '24 says. He is the lead designer of his GelPalm and developed the system as an affiliate of CSAIL. He is a doctoral student in mechanical engineering. “By combining a rigid structure with a deformable, flexible material, we are better able to exhibit the same adaptive abilities as a skilled hand. The main benefit is the addition of a flexible material for actuating palm deformation. There is no need for any motors or mechanisms; the inherent compliance allows the palm to automatically adapt around objects, just as the human palm dexterously does. Researchers tested the palm design. Liu compared the tactile sensing performance of his two different lighting systems (blue LED and white LED) incorporated into the ROMEO finger. “When we pushed objects into the gel surface, we both obtained similar high-quality reconstructions of his 3D haptics,” he says. But the key experiment, she says, was to see how well different palm shapes can wrap around objects and provide a stable grip. The team actually applied paint to a plastic shape and pressed it onto her four palm types: rigid, structural compliant, gel compliant, and dual compliant designs. “Visually and by analyzing the contact of the painted surface area, it was clear that both the structural and material compliance of the palm provided significantly better grip than the others.” says she Liu. “This is an elegant way to maximize the role of the palm for a stable grip.” One notable limitation is the challenge of integrating enough sensory technology within the palm of the hand without becoming bulky or overly complex. According to the researchers, using camera-based tactile sensors poses size and flexibility issues, as current technology cannot easily cover large areas without sacrificing design and functionality. Addressing this may require developing more flexible materials for mirrors and increasing sensor integration to maintain functionality without compromising practical usability. “The palm is almost completely ignored in the development of most robotic hands,” says Matej Ciokaly, an associate professor at Columbia University who was not involved in the paper. “This study introduces a useful, purpose-designed palm that combines two important features: articulation and sensing, whereas most robot palms lack both.” It is noteworthy that the human palm is delicately expressed and extremely sensitive, and this study is a relevant innovation in this direction. “Ideally within the next five to 10 years, we hope to be on the way to more advanced robotic hands that blend soft and hard elements with touch. This is a complex field where there is no clear consensus on optimal hand design, which makes this work especially thrilling,” Liu said. “In developing the GelPalm and ROMEO Fingers, we focused on modularity and portability to encourage a wide range of designs. Making this technology low-cost and easy to manufacture will enable more people to innovate and explore. My dream as a lab and individual in this vast field is to be able to share this knowledge to foster progress and inspire others.” Ted Adelson is the John and Dorothy Wilson Professor of Visual Science in the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, a CSAIL member, and lead author of the following paper: A paper explaining the work. This research was supported in part by the Toyota Research Institute, Amazon Science Hub, and the SINTEF BIFROST project. Liu presented the research earlier this month at the International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA).

