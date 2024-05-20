Ahead of Hajj, CDC warns doctors to be wary of meningococcal infections associated with travel to Saudi Arabia





CNN

—



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend to doctor Be wary of potentially fatal meningococcal disease To travel to Saudi Arabia.

Since April, 12 cases of meningococcal disease have been confirmed in Saudi Arabia linked to travel to Umrah, the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad. Muslims visit Mecca throughout the year for Umrah to receive blessings. Muslims also make a longer, more ritualized pilgrimage to Mecca at least once in their lives at set times, known as the Hajj. This year's Hajj is from June 14th to 19th.

Five of the pilgrims who fell ill this year live in the United States. There are four cases in France and three in the United Kingdom. Ten of the cases had visited Mecca, and two had close connections with the cases.

Meningococcal disease is highly contagious among unvaccinated people. Of the patients whose vaccination status was known, nine had not been vaccinated.

meningococcal diseaseA rare disease caused by the bacterium Meningococcus that includes meningitis. It can cause infection of the lining of the brain and spinal cord, leading to lifelong medical problems such as memory and concentration problems, seizures, balance problems, hearing loss, and blindness. The disease can also cause a serious blood infection called sepsis or sepsis.

According to research, Estimation 10% to 15% of cases end in death. But de appropriate treatment.

According to the CDC, the number of infections in the United States is on the rise. This year, 143 cases had been reported as of the end of March, compared to 81 cases in the same period last year. In 2023, there were 422 cases, the highest number since 2014. According to the CDC.

Meningococcal disease can be treated with antibiotics if detected early. However, diagnosis is often delayed because symptoms can be similar to other infections such as COVID-19 or influenza. Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, difficulty walking, stiff neck, skin rash, sensitivity to light, and brain fog.

Testing of the bacteria in the newly confirmed cases found that one case in the United States and one in France were resistant to ciprofloxacin, one of the first-line antibiotics used to treat meningococcal disease. Eight cases responded to treatment with penicillin or ciprofloxacin.

Vaccines and boosters available



Saudi Arabia requires all Umrah or Haj pilgrims over the age of one to be vaccinated with the quadrivalent meningococcal vaccine, also known as the meningococcal conjugate or MenACWY vaccine. This protects against her four variations (A, C, W, Y) of the widely circulating bacteria. Overall, most cases in the United States are associated with serotype Y.

In the United States, your doctor may also recommend the MenB vaccine to protect against the B mutation of bacteria.

Pfizer's vaccine, Pembraya, approved in the United States last year, protects against all five of the most common serogroups that cause meningococcal disease.

Most of the pilgrims who became ill tested positive for the W mutation. One case in the United States was caused by serogroup C.

In the United States, vaccinations are routinely recommended for everyone. preteens and teenagers It also covers some younger children and adults under certain circumstances. One such example is before traveling to countries where meningococcal disease is more common. This also includes recommendations for booster vaccinations if the traveler was last vaccinated more than 3 to 5 years before the trip.

The CDC said Monday that healthcare providers should work with patients considering traveling for Hajj or Umrah to ensure that they have received the MenACWY vaccine within the past five years or at least 10 days before their trip departure. He said it was necessary to check.

In a new notice issued through the CDC's Health Alert Network, the CDC reminds health care providers to suspect meningococcal disease if symptoms develop after recent travel for Hajj or Umrah. Aroused.

The CDC has directed health departments and health care providers to consider using several recommended antibiotics. Used to treat meningococcal disease in humans Associated with a trip to Mecca.

The CDC recommends that anyone who has had close contact with a patient with meningococcal infection, whether vaccinated or not, should receive antibiotics as soon as possible after exposure and ideally within one day after the first case is identified. He said it should be administered.

The most recent outbreak associated with mass gatherings occurred in 2000-2001 and was primarily caused by the W mutation in the bacteria, according to the CDC. Since 2002, Saudi Arabia has required all pilgrims to provide proof of vaccination against meningococcal disease, but vaccination among these travelers is “known to be incomplete”. said the CDC.