Health
This South Dakota family's battle with celiac disease
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — May is Celiac Disease Awareness Month, but those who don't understand celiac disease may think it's simply a gluten intolerance.
The Oberman family lived a normal life until five years ago, when their eldest daughter Jordyn began to feel unwell after eating certain foods.
“She had been having terrible stomach pains, but she couldn't pinpoint exactly what it was. Looking back, we can clearly see different food indicators — she was eating pizza and boneless chicken wings — those are some of her favorite foods. And she told us every time she ate them, she felt sick afterwards,” Jessica Oberman told us.
Doctors tested her and found she had celiac disease. As a precaution, the entire family was also tested and it was discovered that Jordyn's sister Jayla had silent celiac disease.
“But at that point in her life, the gluten wasn't affecting her mood. But when they did a biopsy and an endoscopy on her, they found that there was some damage to her small intestine. “It became clear that even though she wasn't sick, she still had damage to her small intestine,” Jessica said.
Change my daughters' lives forever.
“I cried, it was definitely a change. It was really shocking because I didn't even know what celiac disease was or how it would ultimately affect my life,” Jordyn Oberman said. said.
A shock that affects the whole family. Three out of five people can still eat gluten products, so steps had to be taken to prevent cross-contamination.
“So, we have two toasters, one for gluten-free and one for gluten products. We had to get all the plastic products new. We have two toasters in the kitchen, one for gluten-free and one for gluten products. I had to replace anything that was made of plastic that had come in contact with gluten,” Jessica said.
While it's possible to prevent cross-contamination at home, going out to a restaurant can be difficult.
“So I think training is really important for all of our kitchen staff and just understanding what it is. Like I said, when you hear about celiac disease, you can't eat gluten. “We may know that some people don't have it, but we don't really know how serious it is and how sick people can get from it,” Jessica said.
“I don't think I've had gluten in the last five years. There's been some cross-contamination. So I've been feeling really sick, throwing up, getting headaches, or I don't know, feeling sick and just tired. It's just that,” Jordyn said.
For people with celiac disease like Jordyn and Jayla, restaurants like Roundhouse Brew Pub are a safer option to prevent cross-contamination, and restaurants make special efforts to accommodate them. Masu.
“And my cousin said a lot of restaurants don't have their own flyers. So, having a daughter or someone I knew who was an investor, I thought I'd do something a little different,” said Roundhouse Investments. Kay Hoogeveen of the home said.
We offer a special fryer for gluten-free foods and a gluten-free menu.
“It's important to us to do that. That means people with celiac disease have more options. So, like us, we have gluten-free bread, gluten-free pizza dough, gluten-free We have a fryer, so we have more options,” said head chef Derrick Fish.
“I think more and more people are being diagnosed with special dietary needs. And I think it's really important to be able to involve these people in order to go out to eat. And that one person gets isolated and they can't eat here. So I think it's important to get everyone involved,” Hoogeveen said.
click here Learn more about Roundhouse Brew Pub here.
click here Learn more about celiac disease here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.siouxlandproud.com/news/south-dakota-news/the-struggles-of-celiac-disease-for-this-south-dakota-family/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ajays makes his Bollywood debut with Singham again
- Google Cloud innovations for continuous real-time intelligence
- This South Dakota family's battle with celiac disease
- Mayor Eric Adams could cancel Diddy's key to New York City
- No. No. 8 Women's Tennis ends with Elite 8 losing to No. 2 Pomona-Pitzer
- Memorial Day Clothing Sales 2024
- Intereuropa to withdraw from the Ljubljana Stock Exchange
- Scarlett Johansson criticizes OpenAI with chatbot voice
- Nikki Haley resisted supporting Trump. His decision could shape the presidential race
- Former British Prime Minister amazed by Tesla's fully autonomous driving technology. Know more
- Infected blood probe scandal live: PM says 'day of shame for the British nation'
- Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei, 73, calls waiting for his 36-year-old fiancée's verdict 'painful'