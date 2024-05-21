CDC urges travelers to Saudi Arabia to get up-to-date meningococcal vaccine





Longitudinal direction study Researchers reported late last week that they found that beta-lactam (BL) allergies were not associated with an increased risk of death but were associated with an increased risk of antibiotic-resistant infections in a study of more than 20,000 patients in a regional health care system. JAMA network open. Using electronic medical record data of patients diagnosed with sepsis, pneumonia, or urinary tract infections at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center from 2007 to 2018, researchers found that the most common BL allergies were Proven all-cause mortality in patients was assessed. Drug allergies are reported all over the world and are also the most commonly reported mistakes.Secondary outcomes included methicillin-resistant infections Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin resistance Enterococcus (VRE), and clostridioides difficileseverity and occurrence of acute kidney injury (AKI). Of the 20,092 patients (60.9% female, mean age 62.9 years) who participated in this study, 4,211 (21%) had BL allergy and 15,811 (79%) did not. Patients with BL allergy were more likely to be female (69.1% vs. 58.7%), older (64.2 vs. 62.6 years), and white (79.1% vs. 75.7%) than those without. Baseline clinical characteristics were not significantly different between the two groups. 44% increased risk of MRSA infection Patients with proven BL allergy had higher unadjusted all-cause mortality, but multivariate analysis did not show a significant increase in mortality (odds ratio). [OR]1.02; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.96 to 1.09) compared with no proven BL allergy.but BL allergy was associated with increased odds of MRSA infection (OR, 1.44; 95% CI, 1.36 to 1.53), VRE infection (OR, 1.18; 95% CI, 1.05 to 1.32), and combined rates for the three antibiotics evaluated. It was related to resistant infections (OR, 1.33; 95% CI, 1.30 to 1.36). does not significantly increase the risk of it's difficult infection alone (OR, 1.04; 95% CI, 0.94 to 1.16), stage 2 and 3 AKI (OR, 1.02; 95% CI, 0.96 to 1.10), or stage 3 AKI (OR, 1.06; 95% CI, 0.98 to 1.10) 1.14) was observed. Researchers say the association with an increased risk of antibiotic-resistant infections suggests that further research is needed into the long-term effects of BL allergy. They also urge health systems to emphasize accurate allergy documentation to reduce unnecessary BL avoidance.

