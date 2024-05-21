New HIV vaccine candidate shows promise in early trials





This research represents a major step forward in HIV vaccine development. A new HIV vaccine candidate has shown promise in early-stage clinical trials, successfully generating broadly neutralizing antibodies in a small number of people. Broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) are antibodies that can recognise and neutralise multiple HIV strains. These are seen as a potential key to an HIV vaccine but have been difficult to generate in humans. cell. A new vaccine candidate, DHVI, was tested in a small clinical trial. The trial showed that the vaccine was able to produce bnAbs in some people after two doses. This is promising news for HIV vaccine development. However, further research is needed to confirm these results and determine the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. “This study is a major step forward as it shows the feasibility of immunizing and inducing antibodies that neutralize the most challenging strains of HIV.” Senior author Burton F. Haynes said:“Our next step is to induce stronger neutralizing antibodies against other parts of HIV to prevent viral leakage. We're not there yet, but the path forward is now clearer.” In a phase 1 trial of an HIV vaccine, 20 healthy participants were tested. Fifteen people received two doses and five received three doses. The vaccine produced a strong immune response, with a serological response rate of 95% and a CD4+ T cell response rate of 100% after two doses. Broadly neutralizing antibodies were also induced. The trial was stopped after one participant had a non-life-threatening allergic reaction, likely due to the additive. “To acquire broadly neutralizing antibodies, a series of events must occur, typically several years after infection,” said lead author Dr. Wilton Williams, associate professor of surgery at Duke University and member of DHVI. said. “The challenge has always been to use vaccines to reproduce the desired events in a shorter amount of time. Using this vaccine molecule, we can confirm that we can indeed induce the emergence of neutralizing antibodies within a few weeks. That was very exciting.”

