Up to 70% of asthma and COPD patients are undiagnosed





In spring 2020, Jazmin Hein received an automated voice call from the Ottawa Hospital in Canada asking if she or anyone in her family had experienced respiratory problems such as wheezing or shortness of breath in the past few months. The question caught her attention. Just a week ago, Hein, then 24, was out for a walk with her mother-in-law and their new baby when she felt a burning sensation in her chest. “I realized I had breathing problems from an early age,” Hayne said. As a child, she would often have to catch her breath on the sidelines during gym class. As an adult, she frequently had to stop after carrying laundry up the stairs, so Hayne pressed “1” to get a follow-up call from a nurse. A few months later, as part of a study conducted by researchers at the University of Ottawa, doctors diagnosed Hein with asthma. According to estimates, 20-70% a group of people called an asthmatic or other disease group Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease If it causes similar symptoms, it remains undiagnosed.

To find patients with these illnesses, researchers made automated phone calls to more than 1 million households across Canada and asked about breathing problems. Many people hung up. But the research team spoke to more than 38,000 people who have experienced such symptoms, and ultimately identified more than 500 people with undiagnosed asthma or COPD who could participate in clinical trials, including Hein. patients were found. About half were told to see their doctor and received standard treatment, including the use of short-acting inhalers if needed. The other half will be seen by a pulmonologist who will often prescribe more effective, long-acting medications, teach patients how to use their inhaler properly, avoid allergens, and help them quit smoking. and worked with educators who provide exercise and weight counseling. Dr. Sean Aaron, a pulmonologist at the Ottawa Hospital and a professor at the University of Ottawa who led the study, said these measures could help reduce symptoms. The research results will be published this week. New England Medical Journal, showing that finding people with airway disease and getting them treated can be effective. According to Dr. Aaron, “those who received the Cadillac treatment had significantly better outcomes than the group who received only routine care from their primary care physician,” with fewer emergency visits due to flare-ups in the year after diagnosis. It is said that there were few. However, both groups showed improvements in breathing and quality of life, suggesting that diagnosis and even minimal treatment can make a difference. How do you know if you have asthma or COPD? Dr. Sonali Bose, a pulmonologist at the National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute at Mount Sinai, said the disease can look different from person to person. Bose says people with asthma can go months without symptoms until allergens like tree pollen or inflammation of the airways after a cold create a “perfect storm situation” that triggers a flare-up. Some people may feel tightness in their chest after exercise, or may cough or wheeze every night.

COPD, on the other hand, develops over time as exposure to irritants gradually damages the lungs. Smoking and air pollution are most common cause. Symptoms are similar to those caused by asthma, but it can also be caused by asthma. Change For a day, a week, or a season. This makes it difficult to recognize the disease. Many patients may not focus on their infrequent respiratory illness, and doctors may incorrectly attribute symptoms to other causes, such as allergies. Dr. Robert Birx, a pulmonologist at UC Health in Cincinnati, said it could take years to determine the cause of symptoms.. It is important to consult your doctor if your symptoms begin to interfere with your daily life. Please let us know if you have a family history of asthma, allergies, or eczema, or if you have allergies or eczema yourself. These factors are associated with an increased risk of airway disease. How are these diseases diagnosed and treated? Your health care provider may hear abnormal lung sounds and may order the following actions: spirometry test It measures how much air you breathe in and out and how fast you can breathe it in. This test is often not available at primary care clinics. The need to go to a special laboratory may be one reason why patients are not diagnosed, Dr. Aaron said. But people who are undiagnosed are at risk for progressive damage to their lungs, which can make exercise and daily life more difficult, Dr. Birx said. Chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD are 6th leading cause of death It is the third leading cause of death in the United States and the third leading cause of death worldwide.

Dr. Aaron says doctors now have more tools than ever to help manage asthma and COPD. There are also long-acting inhalers. injection drug For certain types of asthma.and more option This is because there may be two diseases going on. However, as the study found, patients cannot receive such treatment unless they are diagnosed. “The key is to find undiagnosed illnesses, get a diagnosis, get treatment,” he said. “Then you can reap the benefits.”

