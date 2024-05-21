Bat found outside school in El Paso, Colorado, recently tested positive for rabies

DENVER — A bat found outside an El Paso County elementary school has tested positive for rabies, bringing the number of rabies cases detected in the state so far this year to a small number.

The bat was discovered at Grant Elementary School on May 14 and tested positive for the virus three days later. This is the first animal to test positive for the disease in El Paso County this year.

El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) officials said in a news release Tuesday that there are currently no known contacts between the bats and students or staff at Grant Elementary School.

“Bats are naturally occurring in our region and can be found anywhere in and around the county,” said Dr. Bernadette Albanese, co-medical director for the El Paso County Department of Public Health. “We typically see more rabies cases in wildlife, including bats, during the summer months. With warmer days and people spending more time outdoors, people and pets are more likely to encounter bats. .”

Two people infected with rabies in Arapahoe County

Bats at Inglewood and Santa Fe Dr. near Quincy Avenue recently tested positive for rabies, according to Arapahoe County Public Health (ACPH) officials. announced that there were two people infected. People were being exposed to deadly pathogens and were beginning preventive treatments to avoid infection and disease.

Arapahoe County health officials recommend that people who may have had direct contact with bats, especially if the bat was near the area, immediately contact their physician or the Arapahoe County Public Health Department (303-734-4379) to prevent rabies. We asked them to evaluate the risks and needs, if any. For treatment.

“Even if it doesn't seem like a big deal, it's important to take the possibility of contracting rabies seriously. For example, if you have bats in your home, bat bites are often small and painless. “It can happen so quickly, while you're trying to grab the animal or while it's sleeping, that you may not even know if you've been bitten,” said Infectious Disease Epidemiology Manager Melissa Adair.

First rabid bat of the season found in Larimer County

The first deadly toxin of the 2024 season was discovered on a neighbor's balcony near Drake and Timberline in Fort Collins on April 25, according to Larimer County Public Health (LCPH) officials.

Public health officials in the county have not said whether anyone has been infected, but the county's LCPH medical officer said, “It is important to prevent contact with wild animals and to know what to do if contact occurs.'' The critical importance cannot be overstated.”

Colorado has had four confirmed rabies cases in the state so far this year, according to health officials.

In 2023, there were 55 rabies outbreaks in Colorado, 47 of which were in bats. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

What is rabies and how can I reduce the risk of infection

Health officials say the rabies virus is shed in the saliva of infected animals and is almost always fatal if not treated quickly after infection.

According to the CDC, people and animals can become infected with rabies by being bitten or scratched by a rabid animal, or by coming into contact with the eyes, nose, mouth, or open wounds of a rabid animal. In that case, you should seek immediate medical attention.

You can prevent rabies infection by taking the following precautions:

Make sure all pets and valuable livestock are vaccinated against rabies and up to date on vaccinations. If a domestic animal encounters a wild animal, it is treated in the same way as an encounter with an animal infected with rabies. Livestock that do not have up-to-date rabies vaccinations are classified as high risk and must undergo a 120-day quarantine.

Avoid contact with wild animals, especially those that exhibit unusual behavior. Healthy wild animals usually avoid contact with humans. Do not feed wild animals, as feeding them reduces their natural fear of humans.

Teach children to stay away from all wild animals, stray pets, and dead animals, and to notify an adult if they are scratched or bitten. Teach children of all ages that sick, dying, or dead animals can carry diseases that humans can transmit, and that trying to help them will cause more harm than good. Remember, it's possible.

Don't let your pet roam freely. Your pet is more likely to be infected without you knowing. Don't leave pet food or livestock food outside or feed your outdoor pet more food than it can eat. This encourages the presence of wildlife.

If your pet has come into contact with a wild animal, wear gloves when cleaning them to minimize the risk of exposure to the virus.

If you are bitten or scratched by a wild mammal, you should wash the area thoroughly with soap and water, seek medical attention immediately, and notify your local animal control agency. If you think you may have been exposed to rabies, prompt treatment is the key to preventing rabies.

