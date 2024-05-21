Health
Bat found outside school in El Paso, Colorado, recently tested positive for rabies
DENVER — A bat found outside an El Paso County elementary school has tested positive for rabies, bringing the number of rabies cases detected in the state so far this year to a small number.
The bat was discovered at Grant Elementary School on May 14 and tested positive for the virus three days later. This is the first animal to test positive for the disease in El Paso County this year.
El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) officials said in a news release Tuesday that there are currently no known contacts between the bats and students or staff at Grant Elementary School.
“Bats are naturally occurring in our region and can be found anywhere in and around the county,” said Dr. Bernadette Albanese, co-medical director for the El Paso County Department of Public Health. “We typically see more rabies cases in wildlife, including bats, during the summer months. With warmer days and people spending more time outdoors, people and pets are more likely to encounter bats. .”
Two people infected with rabies in Arapahoe County
Bats at Inglewood and Santa Fe Dr. near Quincy Avenue recently tested positive for rabies, according to Arapahoe County Public Health (ACPH) officials. announced that there were two people infected. People were being exposed to deadly pathogens and were beginning preventive treatments to avoid infection and disease.
Arapahoe County health officials recommend that people who may have had direct contact with bats, especially if the bat was near the area, immediately contact their physician or the Arapahoe County Public Health Department (303-734-4379) to prevent rabies. We asked them to evaluate the risks and needs, if any. For treatment.
“Even if it doesn't seem like a big deal, it's important to take the possibility of contracting rabies seriously. For example, if you have bats in your home, bat bites are often small and painless. “It can happen so quickly, while you're trying to grab the animal or while it's sleeping, that you may not even know if you've been bitten,” said Infectious Disease Epidemiology Manager Melissa Adair.
First rabid bat of the season found in Larimer County
The first deadly toxin of the 2024 season was discovered on a neighbor's balcony near Drake and Timberline in Fort Collins on April 25, according to Larimer County Public Health (LCPH) officials.
Public health officials in the county have not said whether anyone has been infected, but the county's LCPH medical officer said, “It is important to prevent contact with wild animals and to know what to do if contact occurs.'' The critical importance cannot be overstated.”
Colorado has had four confirmed rabies cases in the state so far this year, according to health officials.
In 2023, there were 55 rabies outbreaks in Colorado, 47 of which were in bats. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
What is rabies and how can I reduce the risk of infection
Health officials say the rabies virus is shed in the saliva of infected animals and is almost always fatal if not treated quickly after infection.
According to the CDC, people and animals can become infected with rabies by being bitten or scratched by a rabid animal, or by coming into contact with the eyes, nose, mouth, or open wounds of a rabid animal. In that case, you should seek immediate medical attention.
You can prevent rabies infection by taking the following precautions:
- Make sure all pets and valuable livestock are vaccinated against rabies and up to date on vaccinations. If a domestic animal encounters a wild animal, it is treated in the same way as an encounter with an animal infected with rabies. Livestock that do not have up-to-date rabies vaccinations are classified as high risk and must undergo a 120-day quarantine.
- Avoid contact with wild animals, especially those that exhibit unusual behavior. Healthy wild animals usually avoid contact with humans. Do not feed wild animals, as feeding them reduces their natural fear of humans.
- Teach children to stay away from all wild animals, stray pets, and dead animals, and to notify an adult if they are scratched or bitten. Teach children of all ages that sick, dying, or dead animals can carry diseases that humans can transmit, and that trying to help them will cause more harm than good. Remember, it's possible.
- Don't let your pet roam freely. Your pet is more likely to be infected without you knowing. Don't leave pet food or livestock food outside or feed your outdoor pet more food than it can eat. This encourages the presence of wildlife.
- If your pet has come into contact with a wild animal, wear gloves when cleaning them to minimize the risk of exposure to the virus.
- If you are bitten or scratched by a wild mammal, you should wash the area thoroughly with soap and water, seek medical attention immediately, and notify your local animal control agency. If you think you may have been exposed to rabies, prompt treatment is the key to preventing rabies.
Denver 7+ Latest Colorado News Headlines | May 21, 11am
follow up
What would you like Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you'd like us to cover again? Let us know using the contact form below.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.denver7.com/news/state-news/bat-found-outside-elementary-school-in-el-paso-county-latest-to-test-positive-for-rabies-in-colorado
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wall Street nears record highs in another quiet trading day WFTV
- Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Bat found outside school in El Paso, Colorado, recently tested positive for rabies
- Imran Khan FINALLY reacts to why Aamir Khan doesn't attend awards shows: 'We take our profession seriously'
- Donald Trump expected to attend the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
- Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's rally in Dwarka
- Lainey Wilson's Nashville bar will open the same day as the headlining concert
- NCAA East Region Prelims scheduled for track and field
- UK blood scandal: Victims await report on HIV and hepatitis C-tainted blood treatments | BBC News
- US says newly launched Russian satellite is an ASAT
- Kevin Costner's Ex Leaves Hollywood With Family Friend Jessica Biel Says She Almost Quit Hollywood
- ENGIE will be held at Viva Technology from May 22nd to 25th, 2024