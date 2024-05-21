New method uncovers causes of brain diseases





The brain is often referred to as a “black box.” This is a box that's difficult to peer inside and determine what's going on at any given moment. This is part of why it is difficult to understand the complex interactions of molecules, cells, and genes that underlie neurological diseases. However, a new CRISPR screening method developed at Scripps Research has the potential to discover new therapeutic targets and treatments for these conditions.

The method, outlined in a study published in cell The study, published on May 20, 2024, provides a way to rapidly test for brain cell types associated with key developmental genes at a scale never before done, allowing researchers to test a variety of neural Helps elucidate the genetic and cellular causes of the disease. “We know that certain genetic variations in our genome can make us vulnerable or resilient to various diseases. But which specific cell types are behind the disease? Which areas of the brain are susceptible to genomic mutations in those cells? These are the kinds of questions we're asking and trying to answer,” says senior author Shin Jin, PhD, assistant professor in the Scripps Research Institute's Department of Neuroscience. “Using this new technology, we hope to build a more dynamic picture across brain regions, across cell types, and across the timing of disease onset to really begin to understand how disease occurs and how to design interventions.” Thanks to more than a decade of efforts in human genetics, scientists now have access to a long list of genetic changes that contribute to a variety of human diseases, but it is difficult to understand how genes cause disease. knowing how to treat the disease itself is quite different. Every risk gene can affect one or more different cell types. Understanding how these cell types, and even individual cells, influence genes and disease progression is key to understanding how to ultimately treat the disease. That's why Jin co-invented this new technology with the study's lead author, Xinghe Zhen, a doctoral candidate and Frank J. Dixon Graduate Research Fellow at the Scripps Research Institute. alive Perturbation Sequencing This method utilizes CRISPR-Cas9 technology and readout single-cell transcriptome analysis to measure its effects on cells one cell at a time. Using CRISPR-Cas9, scientists can make precise changes to the genome during brain development and then use single-cell transcriptome analysis of tens of thousands of cells to identify those changes individually. You can study in detail how it affects cells. “Our new system can measure the response of individual cells following genetic perturbations, meaning we can delineate whether certain cell types are more sensitive than others and respond differently when certain mutations occur,” Jin says. Until now, methods of introducing genetic perturbations into brain tissue have been very time-consuming, often taking days or even weeks, making them suboptimal conditions for studying gene function related to neurodevelopment. was occurring. However, Jin's new screening method allows him to rapidly express perturbing factors within 48 hours in living cells. This means that scientists can quickly see how a particular gene functions in different types of cells in a very short amount of time. This method also allows for a level of scalability that was previously not possible. The research team was able to profile more than 30,000 cells in just one experiment, 10 to 20 times faster than traditional approaches. In many of the brain regions they examined, such as the cerebellum, they were able to collect tens of thousands of cells that were inaccessible with previous labeling methods. Jin and her team's interest was piqued when pilot studies using this new technology confirmed that genetic perturbations cause different effects when perturbed in different cell types. This is important because the affected cell types are the site of action for certain diseases and genetic mutations. “Despite their small population representation, some low-abundance cell types can have stronger effects than others through genetic perturbation, and can systematically influence other cell types across multiple genes. When you look at it visually, you start to see patterns. This is why we need single-cell resolution; being able to study all the cells and how each one behaves gives us a systematic view. ,” says Jin. With the new technology in hand, Jin plans to apply it to better understand neuropsychiatric diseases and how specific cell types correspond to different brain regions. In the future, Jin says he is excited to see this type of technology applied to additional cell types in other organs in the body to better understand a wide range of diseases from a tissue, developmental, and aging perspective.

