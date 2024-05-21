Sexually transmitted diseases on the rise in many regions, new WHO report finds





Together, HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) cause about 2.5 million deaths and 1.2 million cases of cancer each year, according to a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO). report, released On Tuesday, it was found that reports of sexually transmitted disease cases are increasing in many regions, and new HIV and viral hepatitis infections are not falling fast enough. Four treatable sexually transmitted diseases (syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and trichomoniasis) cause more than 1 million infections each day. Hepatitis-related deaths also increased from 1.1 million in 2019 to 1.3 million in 2022. The WHO concluded that “the global response is currently off track” to meet the 2025 goal of reducing the number of new infections and disease mortality. The goal was set for 2022. end goal Tuesday's report is the first in a series of semi-annual reports on progress in achieving these goals. One of the goals is to reduce the number of new infections of HIV and viral hepatitis to less than 1.5 million a year by 2025 and less than 500,000 by 2030. In 2022, the latest available data, there were 3.5 million new infections per year. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the report that the 2025 and 2030 global targets will not be met “without a significant acceleration of focus and efforts.” “HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections remain major global health challenges,” the Director-General said in the report. “We have the tools necessary to eliminate these epidemics as a public health threat by 2030. We now have the tools necessary to eradicate these epidemics as a public health threat by 2030. We need to ensure that we do everything in our power to achieve the ambitious goals we set out to achieve.” read more: WHO announces that one million people are newly infected with sexually transmitted diseases every day Many countries have reported an increase in adult and congenital syphilis cases following the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report. The number of new HIV infections decreased from 1.5 million in 2020 to 1.3 million in 2022, according to the report. However, the report found that certain groups remain at higher risk of infection than the general population, including men who have sex with men, people who inject drugs, sex workers, transgender people and people who are incarcerated. Pointed out. HIV-related deaths also remain high, with approximately 630,000 people dying in 2022, 13% of whom were children under the age of 15. Still, the WHO said in its report that efforts by countries to expand health services had led to significant progress. WHO examined 19 countries to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis. WHO also recognized her two countries in the African region.botswana and Namibia-For moving on the path to eradicating mother-to-child transmission of HIV. More than 75% of people with HIV worldwide are receiving antiretroviral therapy, and 93% of those on treatment have suppressed their viral load, the report found. In its report, the WHO made several recommendations, including that countries work to address stigma and discrimination in health-care settings against those most affected by HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted diseases, and to strengthen the focus on primary prevention.

