Bat found at Colorado Springs elementary school tests positive for rabies





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) – A bat found outside a Colorado Springs elementary school has tested positive for rabies, the El Paso County Health Department announced Tuesday. This is the first rabies-infected animal confirmed in the county this year. The bat was found at Grant Elementary School, near Austin Bluffs and North Academy. 11 News obtained a letter from the school to parents about the incident, which said in part: On May 14th, we removed bats from the exterior of the building. Today, we received word from the El Paso County Health Department that a bat tested positive for rabies. We look forward to continuing to communicate with our customers regarding this matter. Student safety is our top priority and we are confident that our students and staff are safe from this incident. Grandparents who regularly drop their granddaughter there said they were there the morning the bat was found. She said students stood around the bat and observed it. She wanted to keep students away from animals. “They were swarming around where the bat was…I told her you should come down and tell the kids to stay away from the bat. It's probably infected with rabies. “I think it's true,” Sheena Wilkinson said. Everyone, especially pet owners, is reminded to remain vigilant as the deadly virus is certain to return to the county. The health department offers the following safety tips: – Get your pet vaccinated against rabies by a licensed veterinarian. Check your pet's records or consult your veterinarian, as rabies vaccinations may need to be reinforced. – Protect your dog and wildlife by keeping him on a leash when walking or hiking with your dog. – Keep cats and other pets indoors at night to reduce the risk of exposure to other domestic or wild animals. Keep your pet within sight (in a fenced yard or on a leash) when outdoors during the day. – Seal your home to prevent bats and other animals from setting up nests, and if they already have a nest, use a professional extermination service. – Check with your animal control or wildlife conservation agency about “bat-proofing” your home. – Do not touch or feed wild animals. “If you believe your pet has received a scratch or bite from a wild animal, contact your veterinarian and EPCPH immediately,” El Paso County Public Health said in a statement. “If you or a family member have been exposed, contact your doctor and EPCPH immediately. Report exposure through EPCPH's Bite Reporting Portal. After hours, call 719-578-3220 or 719-235-2278 to report a possible exposure.” El Paso County Public Health has more information about rabies here. Copyright 2024 KKTV. All rights reserved.

