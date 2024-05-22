Study finds link between ultra-processed foods and cardiometabolic risks in children





A new study conducted by Spanish researchers found that children's intake and ultra-processed foods Increased cardiometabolic risk factors such as heart attack, stroke, and diabetes. the study, Published on JAMA Network Last week, potential Health risks posed by ultra-processed foods (UPF) – Even in early childhood. Researchers from the Childhood Obesity Risk Assessment Longitudinal Study (CORALS) analyzed more than 1,400 children aged 3 to 6 years from seven Spanish cities to investigate the effects of UPF intake on cardiometabolic health. Using data collected through questionnaires and health assessments on food consumption, physical activity, and demographics, researchers focused on factors such as body mass index (BMI), blood pressure, and cholesterol levels to improve cardiometabolic outcomes. Health status was assessed. Ulta processed foods and cardiometabolic risks in children The research team found an association between UPF intake and cardiometabolic risk outcomes in young children. Children who consumed more UPF had increased levels of BMI, waist circumference, fat mass index, and fasting plasma glucose. Photo illustration of ultra-processed food taken on February 16, 2018 in London, England. (Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Additionally, UPF intake was associated with lower levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol (also known as “good cholesterol”), a protective factor against cardiovascular disease. The study also highlighted that socio-economic and maternal factors influence UPF consumption, with children from families with lower education and employment levels and mothers with higher body mass index (BMI) receiving more UPF It has been shown that the intake is high. What are ultra-processed foods? according to harvard health, Ultra-processed foods are primarily made from substances extracted from foods, such as fats, starches, added sugars, and hydrogenated fats. They may also contain additives such as artificial colors, flavors, and stabilizers. Examples of these foods include frozen meals, soft drinks, hot dogs and cold cuts, fast food, packaged cookies, cakes and savory snacks. Related: Research shows ultra-processed foods increase risk of cancer, heart disease and premature death For people who want to limit their intake of ultra-processed foods, experts recommend whole food options over processed foods. For example, eat more apples than sweetened applesauce, which may contain additives such as high fructose corn syrup. Health experts also recommend reading ingredient labels as closely as possible. If it contains multiple additives, including ingredients you've never heard of, it's probably ultra-processed. Also, try to shop primarily around the grocery store, and if you buy items in the center aisles, try to choose single-ingredient foods. Ultra-processed foods are linked to increased risk of cancer, heart disease and early death Previous research has shown that Diets high in ultra-processed foods can be harmful It has various effects on the body. Another recently published study further highlighted the harmful effects. health Sweet and quick to eat food I can have it. the study, Published in BMJ suggested that ultra-processed foods can increase the risk of 32 different adverse health outcomes, including cancer, major heart and lung diseases, mental health problems, and premature death. Other studies suggest Currently, 60% to 90% of the typical American diet consists of highly processed foods and beverages. Meanwhile, consumption of these foods has also increased rapidly in many low- and middle-income countries in recent decades. This story was reported from Los Angeles. Contributed by Kelly Hayes.

