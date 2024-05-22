Scientists develop drug tailored to aggressive breast cancer





Scientists have exploited weaknesses in breast cancer cells themselves to destroy hard-to-treat tumors by combining tumor-selective antibodies with drugs that kill the cells.

This research today clinical cancer research The research, carried out by a team at King's College London and funded by Breast Cancer Now, represents a new approach in cancer treatment. The findings are specific to triple-negative breast cancer, which accounts for 15% of all diagnosed breast cancers. This type of breast cancer is typically aggressive, resistant to chemotherapy, has poor survival rates and occurs more frequently in women under the age of 40. Typical treatments include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, but this type of cancer can evade drugs and come back and spread again. Scientists conducted data analysis using more than 6000 breast cancer samples to investigate the characteristics of breast cancer cells associated with aggressive and chemotherapy-resistant cancers. They studied the biology of cancer, what is expressed on tumors, on cell surfaces, and inside cells to understand how cancer cells evade anticancer drugs. They established the presence of the cancer cell surface marker EGFR, along with the oncogenic molecule cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK), which is involved in cell division and proliferation. Researchers applied this knowledge to cancer cells, combining a CDK inhibitor with cetuximab, a tumor-selective antibody that targets the EGFR protein expressed in this type of cancer, to develop a drug specifically for breast cancer. Developed a new drug. Because antibody-drug conjugates specifically target cancer cells, they may require lower doses of inhibitor than usual, resulting in less toxicity to patients. Lead author Professor Sophia Karagiannis from King's College London said: “We have been looking for vulnerabilities in cancer and now we have found a way to direct treatments to one of these. “We combined these two drugs to create a tailored antibody.” This drug conjugate for patients with aggressive cancers may have lower doses and fewer side effects because the antibodies direct the toxic drug directly to cancer cells. “Although further research is required before this therapy can be introduced into the clinic, we are hopeful that it will provide a new treatment option for cancers with poor prognosis. In addition to this antibody-drug conjugate, , we hope that our concept will pave the way for customizing this type of new antibody-drug conjugate to patient groups that are likely to benefit.” Lead researcher Dr Anthony Chan from King's College London said: “Triple-negative breast cancer represents a molecularly and clinically diverse disease. By exploiting the overexpression of EGFR and dysregulated cell cycle molecules in select patient groups, it may be possible that an antibody-drug conjugate, rather than an antibody alone, can stop cancer cells from dividing and trigger a cytotoxic function specifically against cancer cells.” Dr Simon Vincent, director of services, support and impact at Breast Cancer Now, which funded the research, said: “Around 8,000 women in the UK are diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer each year, but it is usually more aggressive than other breast cancers and is more likely to recur or spread after treatment. “This exciting research not only improves our understanding of the characteristics of aggressive breast cancer cells that are resistant to chemotherapy, but also allows us to destroy these cancer cells with minimal side effects to patients. We are also getting closer to developing targeted therapy. “Although further research is needed before this treatment is available to humans, this is a great step towards developing targeted therapies for triple-negative breast cancer and the results of this study will help tackle this devastating disease.” I'm looking forward to seeing how this will lead to new and effective ways to

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/05/240521204313.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos