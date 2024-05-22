Health
Slow testing could undermine bird flu response
Across the United States, an increasing number of cattle herds have tested positive for avian influenza (H5N1). The virus has been detected on every continent (including penguins in Antarctica), continues to circulate among wild birds, and has been detected in more than 50 species of mammals. Cattle are just the latest in a series of zoonotic diseases that have cost hundreds of millions of dollars.
A 21-year-old man in Vietnam died from the virus in March. Dairy worker falls ill with mild illness.And just this week, a child traveling from India Diagnosed with H5N1 in Australia.
Human spillover has so far only led to isolated cases, with no confirmed human-to-human transmission. Of the 874 reported H5N1 infections in 23 countries since 2004, 458 have died, a case fatality rate of over 50%. This does not mean that a major pandemic would follow the same pattern if the avian virus were to start spreading from person to person, but it clearly reflects that now is the time to start taking serious preparations.
The first thing you need to do right is monitoring and testing. The organization I chair, FIND, works with partners such as the World Health Organization (WHO), CEPI and the 100 Day Mission to ensure countries have access to quality diagnostic tests, treatments and vaccines. is.
Animal experiments are being conducted, but their ease and frequency have surprising limitations. Bird flu has been detected in so many cattle in the United States that the disease could have been circulating undetected for months. In the UK, despite the situation across the Atlantic, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said it did not believe cattle were at risk.
After all, the more testing we do, the better we will understand how quickly the virus is moving and mutating. Additionally, it is clearly important that testing is available everywhere so that if an outbreak is detected, people with symptoms and those who have been in close contact with infected people can be tested and isolated. At the beginning of a disease outbreak, this is the most effective way to break the chain of infection and prevent an epidemic from developing into a pandemic.
Our recent experience with the COVID-19 pandemic does not mean that an avian flu outbreak will follow the same path. Coronaviruses have hit the elderly and those with underlying conditions such as diabetes and heart disease hardest. An H5N1 outbreak may follow a completely different trajectory, given mutations between species and the nature of viruses. influenza virus
Doing testing properly, ensuring there are multiple types of effective tests that work in different resource settings, and ensuring there is diversity in manufacturers providing tests is critical in preparing for and responding to an outbreak.
Strong surveillance and accurate testing capabilities, especially for populations likely to come into contact with the virus, such as farm workers and people who live in close contact with animals, are essential to establishing the genetic sequence of the virus; Essential for establishing gene sequences. the development of treatments and other countermeasures, including vaccines; The earlier we detect outbreaks of H5N1 or other pathogens with pandemic potential, the more likely we are to address them before they cross borders.
Earlier this year, FIND partnered with the 100-day mission to identify pandemic Potentially approved tests, treatments, and vaccines are limited for everything but COVID-19 and Ebola. This is frankly illogical and poses a significant risk to our collective health security. We should not wait for an outbreak to occur before ramping up investment in countermeasures.
These gaps in the global blueprint for pandemic preparedness and response are exactly what government leaders will discuss as they negotiate a pandemic agreement in Geneva. There is limited time left to complete the international instrument by the end of May deadline, and if leaders fail to prevent a repeat of the inequities that have undermined the COVID-19 response, future prospects will be at risk. It will be a failure for generations. and This resulted in more than 14.9 million excess deaths in 2021. A study in the journal Nature states: Over 1 million people People died needlessly because they couldn't share the vaccine.
Accurate and accessible diagnostic testing and surveillance are the first steps in an effective response that can stop the spread of infection. The animal kingdom is already devastated, but are we listening?
- Dr. Ayoade Alakija is the Chair of FIND
Learn more about and protect yourself and your family global health security
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/slow-testing-could-undermine-bird-flu-response/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Slow testing could undermine bird flu response
- A Hollywood Icon Spent His Final Years Alone in This Central Florida Town
- Fun, new activities for kids to try for free this semester
- Made Smarter Innovation Showcase brings cutting-edge technology to Smart Manufacturing & Engineering Week 2024
- Bollywood Newswrap, May 21: Sanjay Dutt leaves Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle; Imran Khan on Aamir Khan not attending award shows
- President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) arrives in West Sumatra
- 2024 US Womens Open Qualifications | LPGA
- Accused killer pleads not guilty in 2021 attack on Grizzlies actor and friend
- I'm 8 months pregnant and found the perfect summer dress
- South Korea bans TikTok hit 'idolising' Kim Jong Un. #SouthKorea #NorthKorea #BBCNews
- Raveena Tandon explains how Bollywood and South film industries are different
- NHL partners with the New York City Gay Hockey Association's Chelsea Challenge