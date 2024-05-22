Protein interactions may lead to new treatment strategies for ALS

Scientists have discovered a new strategy that could be used as a treatment for the disease by exploiting a molecular interaction between the disease-associated protein TDP-43 and another harmless protein. amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“Importantly, this interaction could be the key to unlocking treatments not only for ALS, but also other related neurological conditions such as frontotemporal dementia. …This could be a game changer. ,” Dr. Michael Strong, a physician and scientist at Western University in Canada, said in a paper. University press release.

The research team said,Alleviation of TDP-43 toxicity phenotypes by RGNEF fragments in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis models,Published in the magazine brain.

According to the researchers, “we appear to be on the threshold of a new era in the development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS.”

Recommended books

Scientists say TDP-43 protein interaction could be 'key' to ALS treatment

but, Causes of ALS Although not completely understood, the TDP-43 protein is thought to play a central role. In nearly all cases of ALS, TDP-43 forms toxic clumps within nerve cells that are thought to damage nerves and accelerate disease progression. TDP-43 toxic clusters are also a hallmark of a related neurological disease, frontotemporal dementia.

In previous research, Strong and his colleagues at Western University's Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry and other institutions had discovered that the TDP-43 protein can attach to another protein called RGNEF.

Now, the researchers conducted a series of detailed molecular experiments to determine exactly how these two proteins stick together. They discovered that TDP-43 can specifically bind to the terminal portion of RGNEF called NF242.

The researchers found that NF242 is particularly good at interacting with the disease-associated version of TDP-43, which is a hallmark of ALS. In theory, this could mean that NF242 could be a useful therapeutic strategy for ALS, the basic idea being that NF242 binds to TDP-43 and prevents the formation of the toxic clumps that cause the disease. This means that it is possible.

“Blocking toxic aggregates with harmless proteins may be as beneficial as removing them,” the researchers wrote.

To test this idea, the researchers conducted experiments in fly and mouse models of ALS. In both animal models, inducing NF242 production predictably reduced TDP-43 aggregation, resulting in longer lifespans and significantly improved locomotor function in the animals.

Taken together, this study shows that a therapeutic strategy expressing NF242 or biologically active fragments of NF242 may hold promise in humans for ALS and other disorders mediated by toxic TDP-43. “This suggests that,” the researchers concluded. However, they stressed that more work is needed to bring this approach into clinical trials.

Blocking toxic aggregates [protein clumps] Using non-toxic proteins can be just as beneficial as removing aggregates.

Strong and his colleagues set a goal of bringing this strategy into clinical trials within five years. To support that goal, Temarty FoundationThe Canadian non-profit will donate 10 million Canadian dollars (about $7.3 million) over the next five years.

“Finding an effective treatment for ALS will have huge implications for people living with this terrible disease and their loved ones,” said Foundation Founder James Temerty. , adding, “Western medicine is pushing the frontiers of knowledge about ALS, and so are we.” I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to the next phase of this groundbreaking research. ”

The gift brings the Temerty Foundation's total investment in the university's neurodegenerative disease research to $18 million, according to Western.

“Dr. Strong's tireless dedication to his profession is matched only by the Temerty family's deep desire to make a difference to the thousands of people around the world who have been diagnosed with this devastating disease,” Western wrote. said University President Alan Shepard.

“The Temerty Foundation’s investment and foresight has accelerated progress in finding effective treatments for ALS. We are grateful for the Temerty family’s dedication to life-changing research,” said Shepherd. added.