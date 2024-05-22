Research suggests link to stroke and cognitive decline





Top Line Ultra-processed foods like chips, soda and hot dogs may increase the risk of stroke and cognitive impairment, a new study finds, adding to previous research linking these foods to multiple health conditions including diabetes, depression and death. A bag filled with ultra-processed foods. Getty important facts The researchers followed more than 30,000 participants aged 45 and older for an average of 11 years, selecting 14,175 for the cognitive decline study and 20,243 for the stroke study. Neither group had a history of either condition. Of this number of participants, 768 were diagnosed with cognitive impairment and 1,108 suffered a stroke by the end of the study period. Participants who ate 10% more ultra-processed foods had a 16% higher risk of developing cognitive impairment, while those who ate more unprocessed and whole foods had a 16% higher risk of developing cognitive impairment, according to study results published Wednesday in the medical journal Neurology. Participants who ate more had a 12% lower risk. of the American Academy of Neurology. High intakes of ultra-processed foods increased the risk of stroke by 8%, whereas high intakes of unprocessed foods decreased the risk of stroke by 9%. Black participants were at the highest risk, with people who ate large amounts of ultra-processed foods having a 15% higher risk of stroke. What are ultra-processed foods? Processed foods are foods that have been altered from their natural state by adding salt, sugar, oil, etc. according to to Harvard Medical School. Ultra-processed foods are usually made from extracted substances such as fats, sugars, and starches. These foods go through many processes such as molding and extrusion and contain many added ingredients. Examples of ultra-processed foods include soda, potato chips, candy, commercial ice cream, hot dogs, cereal, french fries, and canned soups. Processed foods are different because, although they are processed, they do not necessarily pose a risk to human health. Packaged bread, cheese, canned beans, tofu, and canned tuna are all examples of processed foods. Unprocessed foods It is a whole food diet with minimal added ingredients and includes foods such as fruits, vegetables, milk, meat, nuts, whole grains and eggs. amazing facts According to a 2020 study, ultra-processed foods are the leading source of food consumed by Americans, accounting for nearly 58% of total calories, and nearly 90% of the energy Americans ingest comes from added sugars. study It was published in the BMJ. Main Background Previous research has shown that ultra-processed foods are associated with many other health conditions. review Among 45 studies, researchers found that eating ultra-processed foods was associated with more than 30 health conditions. Participants from the National Institutes of Health study Those who consumed a diet high in ultra-processed foods ate about 500 more calories per day and gained an average of 2 pounds in weight over the 28-day study period compared to those who consumed minimally processed foods. 15% For every 10% of ultra-processed foods in your diet, your risk of depression increases by 50%. A Harvard-led study found that women who eat nine or more servings of ultra-processed foods a day have a 50% increased risk of developing depression. studyOne study found that participants who consumed the most ultra-processed foods had a 4% higher risk of all-cause mortality. report Published in the BMJ earlier this month, doctors recommend avoiding ultra-processed foods Recommendation to I tend to shop around the perimeter of the grocery store because in most stores, fresh foods are placed on the outside aisles and processed and ultra-processed foods are placed on the inside aisles. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/ariannajohnson/2024/05/22/eating-ultra-processed-foods-linked-to-stroke-and-cognitive-decline-study-suggests/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos