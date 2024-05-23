Second dairy worker diagnosed with bird flu





State and federal health officials announced Wednesday a second confirmed case of avian influenza in a diary worker in Michigan. Symptoms were mild and consisted only of conjunctivitis. A Texas dairy farm worker who contracted the virus in March also developed conjunctivitis. Nirav Shah, principal deputy director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a press conference on Wednesday that the discovery was “not unexpected” and was a scenario “we were prepared for.” He said state and federal health officials have been closely monitoring farm and slaughterhouse workers since H5N1 was discovered in dairy cows, and urged farmers and farm worker organizations to “not be alarmed. He urged people to be cautious. Federal officials say they believe the human health threat from bird flu remains low. However, people who come into contact with infected or potentially infected livestock or birds should take precautions, such as avoiding dead animals and wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) when close contact is necessary. It emphasizes the need to take action. The Michigan patient's nasal swab was negative for influenza, but the patient's eye swab was sent to CDC and tested positive for the influenza A(H5N1) virus. This is the third case of H5N1 reported in the United States. A poultry worker in Colorado was confirmed to be infected in 2022. While the three U.S. farmworkers experienced mild symptoms, people in other parts of the world have suffered more severe symptoms, including death. According to the World Health Organization, 888 human cases of infection have been reported in 23 countries between January 1, 2003 and March 28, 2024. 463 people have died. In preparation for a broader outbreak, the CDC has updated its guidance on PPE on dairy farms and issued a nationwide order for health care providers to be on high alert for the new strain of influenza. Shah said Tuesday that the CDC has asked clinical laboratories and health departments to increase the number of influenza samples they analyze “to maximize the likelihood of finding cases of H5N1 influenza in the community.” . The U.S. Department of Agriculture is also increasing its oversight and assistance, offering $1,500 to non-infected farms and $100 to producers who wish to purchase in-line samplers for milk testing to improve biosecurity. It will also provide $2,000 per farm to cover veterinary costs for testing and shipping costs for sending test results to a lab for analysis. No H5N1 infections have been detected in dairy herds in California. Officials said ongoing analysis of the nation's dairy supply indicates Tamiflu is safe for consumption. Despite the low risk to human health, officials with the Office of Strategic Preparedness and Response said they “will provide Tamiflu upon request to unregulated jurisdictions, who are keeping their own stockpiles and responding to asymptomatic people who have been exposed to confirmed or suspected infected birds, cattle or other animals.” Dawn O'Connell, the agency's assistant secretary, said the agency has begun the “fill and finish” process for about 4.8 million doses of the vaccine, which is closely matched to the currently circulating H5N1 strain, through the national pre-pandemic influenza vaccine stockpiling program. He said the decision to begin administering the H5N1 vaccine was not in response to growing concerns, but given the months it will take to complete vaccinations, the agency said, “Given what we're seeing, I thought that made sense.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2024-05-22/second-human-case-of-bird-flu-detected-in-dairy-worker The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos